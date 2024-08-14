Kylie Jenner Divulges Her Secrets for Staying Incognito While Out and About in NYC

Secret's out!

Kylie Jenner is seen out and about on December 30, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner is spilling her secrets.

The beauty mogul spoke to British Vogue for their newest cover story, and she opened up about the time she's been spending in New York City lately—including the outings she goes on incognito.

"I’ve been walking the High Line," she said, explaining that a baseball cap is her secret to going unnoticed by fans and paparazzi. "There’s an angle that you can do where they can’t see your face, and I wear a mask," she added.

That said, Jenner explained that she's trying not to be too formulaic with her low-key disguise—because she's observed what happened with Leonardo DiCaprio over the years. "He has a distinct incognito look that now is not incognito because people know it so well," she commented.

Leonardo DiCaprio at Frieze LA at the Santa Monica Airport on February 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted in his "incognito" get-up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, Jenner's subterfuge is working: "I haven’t had one person notice me," she told British Vogue. "I’ve been really able to get around."

In the interview, the businesswoman also revealed that she has a "bolthole" in NYC, which she uses—per the magazine—"when she’s in town for meetings or to see her boyfriend."

Said boyfriend is of course Timothée Chalamet, whom Jenner has been dating since about April 2023. For a woman whose online presence once single-handedly plunged the Snapchat stock, the relationship has been remarkably under the radar (perhaps thanks to a couple of strategically placed baseball caps?).

Still, the two have been spotted engaging in a little PDA now and again, and by all accounts, things are going swimmingly for the couple.

A source told People in July that Jenner is "protective" over their relationship, but added, "Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy." Happy for her!

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pictured together in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
