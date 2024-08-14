Kylie Jenner Felt Like "Such a Failure" for Changing Son Aire's Name Several Times

As well as owning a makeup empire, Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two. The reality star has welcomed two children with her ex Travis Scott—daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster. Aire was born on February 2, 2022, giving him the unique numeric birth date of 2/2/22. Prior to being called Aire, Jenner's son went by the name Wolf. And according to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, Wolf wasn't the only name she gave to her son before finally landing on Aire.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Jenner was candid about the difficulties she had naming Aire. She explained, "My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?'" According to Jenner, Stormi has even told her, "That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better."

Jenner also discussed why she had such difficulty naming Aire to begin with, explaining that postpartum depression was a huge factor. "Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about," she explained during the interview. "On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can’t figure out his name.'"

Having struggled to find the right name for her second baby, Jenner has some sage tips for anyone in the same situation. "Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions," she told the publication. "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was," Jenner explained. "I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."