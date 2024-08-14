Kylie Jenner Felt Like "Such a Failure" for Changing Son Aire's Name Several Times
"Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?"
As well as owning a makeup empire, Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two. The reality star has welcomed two children with her ex Travis Scott—daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster. Aire was born on February 2, 2022, giving him the unique numeric birth date of 2/2/22. Prior to being called Aire, Jenner's son went by the name Wolf. And according to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, Wolf wasn't the only name she gave to her son before finally landing on Aire.
In a new interview with British Vogue, Jenner was candid about the difficulties she had naming Aire. She explained, "My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?'" According to Jenner, Stormi has even told her, "That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better."
Jenner also discussed why she had such difficulty naming Aire to begin with, explaining that postpartum depression was a huge factor. "Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about," she explained during the interview. "On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can’t figure out his name.'"
Having struggled to find the right name for her second baby, Jenner has some sage tips for anyone in the same situation. "Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions," she told the publication. "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was," Jenner explained. "I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Jamie Haller Wants to Design More Than Substack's Favorite Shoes
She's releasing her first take on a capsule wardrobe today.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
These Delectable Gourmand Perfumes Are Sweet Enough to Eat
16 elevated takes on sugary scents.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
'Love Is Blind UK' Fans Don't Need to Worry—A Reunion Is Already Confirmed
We figured out when the finale and reunion drop on Netflix so you don't have to figure out those pesky time zones.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kylie Jenner Divulges Her Secrets for Staying Incognito While Out and About in NYC
Secret's out!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet “See a Long-Lasting Relationship Together”
The couple apparently like to “keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong
After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”
Meanwhile, on the same day, Bieber gave a huge hint as to when her “little bean” is due.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant With True Ahead of 6th Birthday
She got to experience pregnancy alongside sister Kylie Jenner, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner Becomes the Latest Member of Her Family to Break Into the Fragrance Space
Jenner’s first solo perfume, COSMIC, comes out this week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinned in Black Feathers at Valentino
A chic mommy-and-me moment.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Dyed Her Hair Pink, So Now Pretty Much Everybody Wants to Dye Their Hair Pink
After Jenner debuted pink hair, online searches for the trend went through the roof—a testament to her ongoing influence.
By Fleurine Tideman Published