Kylie Jenner's Son Was Born on 2/2/22—Here's What the Angel Number Means, According to an Astrologer

ICYMI, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently confirmed that they had welcomed their second child together.

The baby, a boy, was born on 2/2/22, which aside from just looking and sounding like a really cool date, is also a significant one in astrology, corresponding to an angel number (as remarked by E! News).

To shed some light on what an angel number is exactly, and what this auspicious birthday could mean for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, Marie Claire spoke to Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic, spiritual mentor and astrologer.

"For spirituality seekers, light workers and the angel community at large, observing number coincidences and synchronicities is always a thrill," Honigman says. "Our lives are now surrounded by digital numbers, and so we are very likely to glance a special number like 15:15 on the microwave, rejoice as our car's odometer turns to 123456 and jump for joy at seeing the phone flash 33% battery, all reasons to believe that good things are coming, as all coincidences are meaningful.

"Whereas the previous generation enjoyed finding a feather as a sign that angels are near, and the generation before that would look to the sky for magpies or cloud formations to symbolize good fortune, we now have the privilege of being constantly engaged with numbers, so we can enjoy a steady stream of Angel Numbers.

"When we see numbers repeat in unison, such as 333 on a license plate, or 5555 in an address, this tells us that Angels are near, and that we are blessed. It's a quick message from the universe that we're on the right path, or that we made a right decision."

So what does this all mean for Stormi Webster's little brother?

"Especially after the challenging past two years, the spiritual community has been waiting for 2/2/22—an angel number date is rare, and very auspicious," Honigman explains. "For Kylie's baby to be born on this date is a lovely start for his little life—and suggests great things.

"He will be lucky in love, since the number 2 represents relationships. His date has four of those!

"He will also be very spiritual and possibly psychic—there are 22 Major Arcana cards in the Tarot, and 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet which is widely used in spiritual writings. His date has two of the number 22!"

What's for sure is that "Angel" is a theme here—E! News also reports that fans are convinced the little boy is named Angel because there are so many references to the word in the comments on Jenner's announcement post. I'll be waiting with bated breath until the Kylie Cosmetics founder officially lets us in her son's moniker.