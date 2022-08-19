The Queen's Granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor Has Been Working at a Garden Center This Summer

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lady Louise Windsor has made quite a few headlines of late.
The Queen's youngest granddaughter, 18, notably refused the "princess" title, was branded the Royal Family's "secret weapon," was revealed to have been teaching Princess Charlotte to draw, and was predicted as the Firm's latest style influencer.
But it's the latest news about the teenage royal that's the most surprising: She has been living her best regular-teenager life over the summer by taking up a job at a garden center, where she was likely to be making minimum wage.
One customer told The Sun, "I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn’t think I’d ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden center." Of course, it's unlikely Lady Louise is working out of sheer financial need, and is probably learning instead about life as a non-royal.
Another shopper said, "I couldn’t believe it was Lady Louise—I had to look twice."
They added, "She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job.
"You’d never imagine the Queen’s granddaughter would take on a role working behind a till."
Someone else the publication spoke to said, "The staff seemed to adore her. It’s not every day you buy your begonias off a royal." LOL, no, not every day.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward commented, "Isn’t it wonderful the Queen’s granddaughter rolled her sleeves up and got her hands dirty with a summer job before going to university—just like any other normal teenager."
Lady Louise just received her exam results along with thousands of other British kids. Even though her exact results weren't released, they were good enough to ensure her admission to the University of St. Andrews, which is incidentally where Prince William and Kate Middleton first met. I hope her college experience turns out to be as life-changing as theirs was.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
