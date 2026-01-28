The Future Queen of Norway's Son Is Faced With 6 New Charges Ahead of Rape Trial in "Most Serious Strain" the Royals Have Ever Faced

Editor’s Note: This piece contains references to sexual assault, which may be distressing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been affected, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org for confidential support.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, has now been charged with six new allegations, including drug trafficking, ahead of his high-profile rape trial in Oslo.

Høiby, 29, was born to the future Norwegian queen before she met her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, and does not hold a royal title. In 2024, Mette-Marit's son was arrested three times and faced accusations of sexual assault, criminal damage, bodily harm, and violating a restraining order. He was eventually charged with 32 offenses in August 2025, including four counts of rape.

But just six days ahead of his trial, which begins February 3, Høiby has now been accused of drug trafficking, two occasions of violating a restraining order and three traffic-related violations. An opinion piece in Norwegian media outlet Se og Hør noted that the trial "is not just a court case" but "the most serious strain the Crown Prince family—and the royal family—has ever faced. "

Per Se og Hør, Crown Prince Haakon's "chin trembled" and "his voice was shaky" as he spoke to members of the press about his stepson's case.

"Of course, we are thinking a lot about all those affected by the case," the future King of Norway said. "This is something that affects them, their families, those who love them. We have concern for them." Addressing his stepson's alleged victims, Crown Prince Haakon added, "I know many of you are having a hard time right now."

The crown prince confirmed that the royal family will not be present during the trial, explaining, "We will follow the case as best we can through the media, and will follow up on Marius during the period."

The royal couple will continue with their duties during the trial, which could last up to six weeks. Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is facing serious complications due to pulmonary fibrosis, will also go away on a private trip as the proceedings continue.