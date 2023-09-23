Meghan Markle is a Huge Fan of This Academy-Award Winning Actress—and Apparently Really Wants to Work With Her

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As they say, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”—and when in Hollywood, you think of ways to network and potentially collaborate with some of the most famous people in the world. We reported recently that Meghan Markle and the Kardashians could be teaming up on projects in the near future (here for this), and now, OK reports, Meghan is looking to get to know actress Julia Roberts so that they can hopefully work together soon, too.
Though it has been pretty emphatically said that Meghan has no desire to return to acting—her career before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and transitioning into life as a working member of the royal family—Meghan is looking to continue working in film and television production, specifically through her and Harry’s ongoing deal with Netflix.
Though it’s unclear as to whether the two women have actually developed any collaboration opportunities yet or not, they mutually admire one another and have run into each other a few times, OK reports.
A few years ago, Meghan included Roberts in a list of 10 women who changed her life, sharing “She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, ‘That looks like so much fun. I want to do that.’” Meghan added “When I was younger, someone once told me, ‘You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.’ It was the best compliment of all time.”
When a reporter later told Roberts about Meghan’s kind words, Roberts responded “I am just going to be floating on that all night!”
Now, OK reports, Meghan wants to work with Roberts, specifically on fashion and wellness initiatives, or, as Meghan is producing now, to find a project to option to the Academy Award-winning actress. And, though Meghan has said in no uncertain terms that she is finished with her acting career, the outlet reports that if there’s anyone who could persuade her to return to her former career, it’d be Roberts.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
