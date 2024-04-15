Prince Harry "Loves Being a Dad" to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, According to His Longtime Friend

The royal family has no shortage of drama to go around, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are perfectly happy raising their two children in California. And according to one of Harry's close friends, it was definitely the right choice for them.

Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras told People on Friday that Harry "loves being a dad" to Archie and Lilibet. "He loves parenthood. I admire him so much as a parent," Figueras said.

The Argentinian polo player added that Markle is "a great and supportive wife" to his pal and that Harry is "doing very well." The couple attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida on Friday, and Figueras shared photos of Harry and Meghan at the event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Nacho Figueras at the Sentebale charity polo match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Figueras has been friends with Harry since 2007, when they met at a charity event and bonded over their love of polo. And fans will get to learn more about Harry's relationship with polo soon—one of Harry and Meghan's new Netflix projects is a docuseries about the sport.

As Harry and Meghan's sixth wedding anniversary approaches, the couple seems happier than ever. They're no longer working royals, but they're keeping busy with new projects —and their family of four is loving the Cali life.