Meghan Markle Is “Over the Moon” As Oprah Winfrey Praises Her Jam With Favorite Things Inclusion

Meghan Markle and her team have something big to celebrate this holiday season. The Duchess of Sussex’s Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box, featuring As Ever’s bestselling raspberry spread, is featured on Oprah Winfrey’s 2025 Favorite Things gift list. Meghan's lifestyle brand launched its first-ever holiday collection in October, including the trio of giftable fruit spreads that made Oprah's list.

Oprah compiles her holiday gift guide of “favorite things” each year, and this year she shared “gifts that feel 'just right,'” describing the list as full of "little luxuries, cozy comforts, and clever finds for friends, family, and everyone in between.” The diverse list covers everyone from “grandmothers and grandbabies” to “loved ones and neighbors,” and even “for folks who say, 'I don’t need a thing.'"

Meghan Markle's brand, As Ever, released its first holiday season collection. (Image credit: As Ever)

This year’s list features As Ever’s “beautiful, giftable collection of three beloved spreads: delicately sweet and versatile Orange Marmalade, our bestselling Raspberry Spread, and our brand-new Strawberry.” Winfrey inspired shoppers and party-goers by saying, “I also love bringing a jam or preserves as a hostess gift, and with this pretty box set of orange marmalade and raspberry and strawberry spreads, just add a bow and you’re ready to go.”

Oprah shared with readers that she has loved these spreads even before they were bestsellers at Meghan’s brand. “Before my neighbor Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us. I love to drizzle it on an English muffin or yogurt or ice cream.”

“Each spread is inspired by the jams Meghan has created in her own kitchen and shared over the years,” As Ever writes on its website. The gift set features the brand's newest flavor, strawberry, which is exclusive to the holiday set—“and one of Meghan’s favorite spreads to make at home.”

As Ever was quick to celebrate the news in its newsletter and on social media. “Hip hip hooray! 🍾” the brand posted on Instagram. “Spread the news: Our Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is the must-have gift of the season!” In its newsletter, delivered to email subscribers, Meghan said she was “over the moon” to be featured, writing “we’re honored to be included in the season’s quintessential guide to gifting.”

“So much love is poured into each recipe to bring the brightness and warmth of the garden to your home in every season,” she added.

