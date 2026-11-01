Queen Elizabeth Once Suggested the Help of a Family Mentor for Meghan Markle, But She "Wasn't Interested," Says Royal Author

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently away for some family time during Britain’s half-term school break, and according to a source close to the couple, they’ll also be pulling back from any public events in the coming weeks. Meghan and Harry are said to be planning one more big joint appearance before the end of the year, per the Times, but for the Duchess of Sussex, her focus is remaining on her kids and her growing lifestyle brand.
Meghan’s life has shifted dramatically since marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and becoming a full-time working royal, and according to author Gyles Brandreth, she was once offered the help of a family mentor to get her settled into her new role.
Brandreth, who has been a longtime friend of the Royal Family and authored several biographies about the late Queen and Prince Philip, spoke about Elizabeth’s approach to Meghan shortly after the monarch’s death in 2022.
He told the Daily Mail's “Palace Confidential” show that Queen Elizabeth was initially extremely supportive of the Duchess of Sussex. "The Queen wanted Meghan to make a success of the marriage and of her new role, and indeed did everything that she could to encourage that," Brandreth shared.
Although Princess Kate also came from a non-aristocratic background, Queen Elizabeth looked to a more experienced member of the Royal Family to perhaps guide Meghan through the early days of palace life.
"I think she suggested to her that Sophie Wessex, who certainly was a favorite with her, and had been through it because she had married into the Royal Family, and married Prince Edward, might help her, be a sort of mentor,” Brandreth shared.
However, as the royal expert understood, the Duchess of Sussex turned down the offer. "I don't think Meghan was interested in that,” Brandreth said. “She felt she had Harry, she didn't need to be offered a mentor…The Queen was very keen at first."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.