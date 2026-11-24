Last year, Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers were, by far, my biggest Black Friday score. The second I saw the low-profile pair's new price tag ($30, down from $90), I assumed this extraordinary discount was a one-time thing. Imagine my surprise when the same It shoes received the Black Friday treatment in 2026, too. Better yet, Lawrence's Adidas sneakers are even more affordable at 75 percent off!
Nordstrom Rack, the same retailer that slashed the pair in half last year, couldn't wait until Black Friday to continue its holiday tradition. While sneaker sales from Nike and New Balance were still warming up, the black-and-white Taekwondo trainers, complete with super-stitched toes, slim rubber soles, and buttery-soft leather, started selling out.
No surprise there. In fact, I would be more shocked if the triple-striped sneakers stayed in stock past Thanksgiving dinner. Right now, the Lawrence-beloved Taekwondo sneakers are $22.47, making them the most unbelievable Black Friday markdown of my fashion writer career. What's more, the best-selling style seems to be the lowest-priced pair at Adidas's Black Friday sale, beating the $54 Gazelle Sneakers and the $24 Galaxy 7 Running Shoes.
Should Lawrence's faithful fans snatch every size in her exact color combination before Black Friday, other similar shades are on sale, too. See: the same ballet slipper-style sneakers in white with black stripes and white with metallic silver stripes, which retail for $22.47 and $19.98, respectively.
adidas
Taekwondo Sneaker
adidas
Taekwondo Sneaker
Anything with Lawrence's stamp of approval runs the risk of selling out, but pricing the Adidas Taekwondos below $25 promises they'll disappear before Thanksgiving turkeys reach the required temperature.
So, as a last resort, ASOS offers the same Taekwondo silhouette—with elasticated tongues in place of laces—for $70, down from $100.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.