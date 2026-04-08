Royal Expert Reveals Meghan Markle Is “Pushing To Do More” To Grow As Ever

It’s hard to believe it has only been a little more than a year since we first heard about Meghan Markle’s jam. Markle launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in March 2025, alongside the announcement of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. After two seasons and a holiday special, Netflix has put the series to bed, but As Ever continues—and is looking to grow. Royal expert and editor Emily Andrews wonders how Meghan Markle plans to expand her lifestyle brand. Writing for Woman and Home, Andrews revealed that her team has been “pushing to do more as As Ever has grown exponentially over the past 12 months.”

“One of her team told me, 'Netflix do sell merchandise [for hits] like Bridgerton or Squid Game, but it's only a side hustle to them,” Andrews revealed. While other hit series make money off of streams and subscriptions, the product line is seen as an added bonus—not the main source of income. As Meghan Markle looked to expand As Ever beyond the flower sprinkles seen on her show, Netflix “just wanted to play it very safe.”

With Love, Meghan aired for two seasons and a Holiday Celebration special. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meghan Markle's original As Ever product line-up. (Image credit: As ever)

Daniel Martin and Meghan Markle in an episode of With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

While the As Ever lineup originally focused on jam (or rather, the legally-defined term “spread”), flower sprinkles, and homegrown honey, it has since expanded to chocolate bars, bookmarks, wine, and more. Despite having 879,000 followers on Instagram, the brand does seem to have a lot of jam to sell. A “website glitch in January,” Andrews wrote, “revealed unsold stock totalling £16.3 million, including 220,000 jars of jam.” If Meghan Markle is looking to grow the brand, As Ever’s sales and marketing might need an uptick.

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“Currently they only ship to the US,” Andrews said, explaining that “if she does want global coverage, then I guess a big stock list is necessary.” Especially with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Australia on the horizon, international growth seems like a good idea.

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