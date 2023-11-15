Meghan Markle Could Pursue a Career Path Similar to Oprah Winfrey, Royal Expert Says

Meghan Markle, talk show host? As ideas fly about what next moves Meghan and her team at William Morris Endeavor (WME) are dreaming up, one royal expert thinks becoming the next Oprah Winfrey might be on the table.
“If Meghan doesn’t end up hosting a daytime syndicated talk show, I’ll be surprised,” royal expert Christopher Andersen said, per OK. “She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular, and I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah’s in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing—the works.”
Meghan does know Winfrey, after all—not only was Winfrey at Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, but, three years later, the trio sat down for a conversation that became one of the most-watched television specials of all time.
Meghan “still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner,” Andersen said, adding “Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes’ ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show. Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants.” And if what she wants is mogul status, Andersen said “Becoming the next Oprah—a powerful and influential media mogul—does not feel far-fetched at all.”
Andersen still hasn’t ruled out Meghan’s return to acting, her former career before she married Harry: “Will she ever return to acting?” he said. “Why not? I think it’s interesting that Princess Grace of Monaco, who achieved stardom as Grace Kelly, was planning a return to acting just before she died in a car crash in 1982. And, of course, Oprah still acts occasionally. I’m sure the dream of winning an Oscar—either in front of the camera or behind it—has never been that far from Meghan’s mind.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
