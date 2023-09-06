Meghan Markle Is Avoiding the U.K. for "Self-Preservation," Royal Expert Claims

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry is scheduled to cross the Atlantic this week for two separate events.
On Sept. 7, on the eve of Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary, the Duke of Sussex will attend the WellChild awards in England, a charity event which celebrates inspirational children and young people living with serious illness.
He was due to attend last year, but sadly the Queen's condition deteriorated rapidly and Harry rushed to Balmoral to see her, and had to pull out of the event.
After that, Harry will head straight off to Düsseldorf, Germany to attend this year's Invictus Games, which see injured, wounded and ill servicemen and women compete in a series of sporting challenges.
While his wife Meghan Markle is scheduled to join Harry in Germany, she is skipping the U.K. leg of the mini European tour—which one royal expert puts down to the duchess attempting to protect herself from the mean-spirited scrutiny she may face in her husband's home country.
"I certainly think that Meghan will avoid the U.K. for self-preservation. She does not want the boos," Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV (via Express).
"She doesn't want the negative attention … She wants to go where she's celebrated and elevated."
While critics of Meghan's will jump to conclude this makes her self-absorbed, from my point of view that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, it seems to me that it's simple common sense to not purposefully expose yourself to people who actively dislike you and/or try to make your life worse. This applies to all of us.
Instead, Meghan's absence in the U.K. will allow the focus to be turned to the children and young people receiving WellChild awards, and she will then step in to support her husband at his beloved Invictus Games. Sounds perfect!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
