Meghan Markle is Gorgeous on a Belated Birthday Outing with Friends

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Let the birthday celebrations continue! Her forty-second birthday was on August 4, but it seems the party is continuing deep into the month for Meghan Markle (as it rightly should—birthday months are the way to go). She looked fresh-faced and happy as she joined girlfriends for lunch this week: “Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses,” the account @highbrowhippie captioned the shot on its Instagram story. “missing sweet @sergenormant.” (Normant is the stylist who did Meghan’s hair for her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018.) In the photo, Meghan is pictured in a black tank top with her arms around friends Cleo Wade, a poet, and celebrity hair colorist Kadi Lee, per Page Six . (Lee’s clients at her Highbrow Hippie salon in Venice, California include Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, The Daily Mail writes.)

And, while it wasn’t totally specified whose birthday was being celebrated, the “belated” in the caption leads us to believe that Meghan was at least one of the guests of honor at the lunch. For the occasion, she wore Ariel Gordon’s Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace, which the brand confirmed on its Instagram : “And just like that…Meghan wore her AGJ Imperial Disc Necklace out to lunch with her girlfriends.” The piece is described as “evoking a castaway ‘70s vibe, it’s chic as can be with its long, twisted rope chain, sans serif engraving, sandblast finish, and high polish textured border. You can engrave around the perimeter of the disc, on the top/bottom, or leave it blank. Available with tiny diamond detail for a little extra sparkle.”

Lee is the co-founder of Highbrow Hippie—a wellness lifestyle and beauty brand—alongside Myka Harris. Per Hello , it began as a blog and opened its storefront in 2019, where high-end beauty treatments and services are offered, as well as yoga and meditation sessions.

Wade has a background in fashion and is perhaps most notably known as a poet; her work often centers around female empowerment. She is the author of four books with another due out in October.

Cleo Wade (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan’s lunch outing comes as Harry returns from a two-stop trip across Asia, visiting Japan and Singapore in support of his charity, Sentebale. In Singapore, friend Nacho Figueras said that he and Harry were thinking of their wives, telling Hello “We miss our wives very much. This was a very short trip. Although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here [Singapore], but we miss them. We wish they were here.”

(Image credit: RTYPF)

We have seen Meghan out more than normal this summer—in addition to this lunch outing, she’s been seen at the farmer’s market (where she picked up some fresh flowers and sampled honey, per The Daily Mail ), a Taylor Swift concert, and dinner dates alongside Harry. To mark her birthday earlier this month, the couple dined out at Tre Lune; Page Six reported that Meghan also took in a screening of Barbie to celebrate, alongside friends like Portia de Rossi, before spending the evening at the exclusive San Ysidro Ranch in the hills of Montecito, the same location she shot these photos for a Variety interview last year.