Meghan Markle Flies the Flag for British Designers During First U.K. Appearance Since Her Return: “This Is No Accident”

Prince Harry has been out and about supporting his favorite causes since he moved back to England in August, but Meghan Markle hasn’t made any official appearances until now. The Duchess of Sussex made her return to public life on Thursday, October 15, joining her husband for a busy day of events in Nottingham, England—and her autumnal outfit was full of symbolism.
It felt like a flashback to 2017 when the couple arrived in Nottingham, which was the scene of their first official joint royal engagement after their engagement. Wearing an oversized burgundy Joseph coat with a turtleneck by the British brand, Meghan greeted fans and gave out hugs to fans who lined the streets to meet the Sussexes.
Notably, the duchess wore a Joseph skirt during her 2017 trip to Nottingham, and former royal butler Grant Harrold says Thursday's outfit was “no accident.”
Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Harrold says that Meghan's outfit was carefully considered. "No royal fashion decisions are ever an accident," he says. "I think this is a nice nod back to the beginning of her royal journey which I believe she’s selected to symbolize a fresh start."
The duchess paired her Joseph coat and turtleneck with a bag by the designer, a skirt by The Fold, a Marks and Spencer belt and Jennifer Chamandi heels—all of which are U.K.-based brands.
Jennifer Chamandi
Lorenzo 105 Heels
Harrold says it was "a very well thought out and clever move" to choose all British brands for her first U.K. appearance in years. "She’s very thoughtful when it comes to her clothing, and this is a perfect example of how she sends clear messages without saying a word," the former butler to King Charles says.
"She knows she needs to win back over the British public, and supporting local fashion houses and designers is an easy starting point," he adds. "It’s her way of saying she’s back and she’s committed to the U.K."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.