Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Joint U.K. Appearance Has "Special" Connection to Their Royal Past

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are revisiting the place where it all started.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Royal Children&#039;s Hospital on April 14, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit a children's hospital in April 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settle into their new life in the U.K., their next step is already bringing them back to where it all began. The couple’s first public appearance will mark a full circle moment, returning them to the very place where their story as members of the Royal Family first unfolded.

On October 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to Nottingham, the location of their very first official joint appearance as royals After announcing their engagement in November 2017, Meghan was introduced to royal life in the city, meeting the public and celebrating local community work.

Almost a decade later, Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. Nevertheless, the couple still hold charitable work near and dear to their hearts. During their upcoming visit, they will participate in a food bank and reconnect with some of the women Meghan worked alongside at London’s Hubb Community Kitchen before stepping back from her royal duties.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first official joint appearance as royals on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first official joint appearance as royals in December 2017.

(Image credit: WPA Pool)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also check out the Community Recording Studio, which was designed to help young people affected by violence. Their trip will conclude at Epic Partners, a community-based charity focused on youth services, sports programs and mentoring.

“Nottingham is a really special place for them and they are looking forward to getting back out there into the community, together,” a friend of the couple told the Sunday Times.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany on September 06, 2022.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in September 2022.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

Harry and Meghan have only recently found some free time in their schedule since moving back across the pond. In August, they relocated to the U.K. for an extended period with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, both of whom have already begun school there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made plans to leave California weeks after their trip back to England in July, when the Sussexes reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.