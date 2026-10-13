Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Joint U.K. Appearance Has "Special" Connection to Their Royal Past

On October 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to Nottingham, the location of their very first official joint appearance as royals After announcing their engagement in November 2017, Meghan was introduced to royal life in the city, meeting the public and celebrating local community work.
Almost a decade later, Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. Nevertheless, the couple still hold charitable work near and dear to their hearts. During their upcoming visit, they will participate in a food bank and reconnect with some of the women Meghan worked alongside at London’s Hubb Community Kitchen before stepping back from her royal duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also check out the Community Recording Studio, which was designed to help young people affected by violence. Their trip will conclude at Epic Partners, a community-based charity focused on youth services, sports programs and mentoring.
“Nottingham is a really special place for them and they are looking forward to getting back out there into the community, together,” a friend of the couple told the Sunday Times.
Harry and Meghan have only recently found some free time in their schedule since moving back across the pond. In August, they relocated to the U.K. for an extended period with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, both of whom have already begun school there.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made plans to leave California weeks after their trip back to England in July, when the Sussexes reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!