In a new film called Heal, Princess Kate is getting candid about her cancer diagnosis and the treatment she underwent in hospital. Journalists who saw an early screening of the movie have shared emotional moments involving the Princess of Wales and her experiences.
According to GB News, Princess Kate discusses how it felt to be admitted to hospital following her cancer diagnosis, calling it "stark and alien and stripped back."
Princess Kate further explained, "The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience...I think I was sort of in and out of consciousness. It was a really dark time."
However, the Princess of Wales also noted a positive moment she encountered during the terrifying ordeal.
"But also then, somewhere through that too, I became aware of someone holding my hand," the royal shared. "They weren't talking to me. They weren't trying to fix anything. They were just there."
While Kate didn't reveal who it was that held her hand, she did say, "And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I'll forever be grateful for."
Princess Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge in June with her brother, James Middleton. The challenge, which involves climbing more than 10,000 feet in just 24 hours, raises money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
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