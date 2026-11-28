Earlier this year, Princess Kate embarked upon the Three Peaks Challenge, which saw her raising money for charity by climbing more than 10,000 feet in a 24 hour period. Now, a new documentary is giving fans a candid look at the Princess of Wales's exhausting endeavor, including how her three children felt about it.
Princess Kate completed the challenge with her brother, James Middleton. Upon reaching their second summit, James revealed he had a special secret to show her, thanks to Prince William (via People).
"I want to show you something," James told his sister, to which she responded, "Oh, no. Don't. You're gonna make me cry. No, please don't."
Louis's message was played to the Princess of Wales first, with him saying, "Hello, Mommy. I really love you, and I hope you do well going up the mountain. Remember, I'm always in your heart with you, and I love you very much."
The little prince continued, "And I'll be following behind your back with you, and I'll always be with you. And remember, I love you really lots and lots, and I give you lots and lots of love. Bye."
13-year-old Prince George's message was played next, with the young royal telling Kate, "Hi, Momma. Hope you're doing well. We're all thinking of you right now, and we all love you so much, and you're gonna do a great job."
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George also suggested that he was "tracking her treks on Flightradar," per People.
"You look really, really strong," he told her. "Keep going, and we're right behind you. Love you so much. See you when you get back."
Princess Charlotte also shared some words of encouragement for her mom, saying, "Hello, Mommy. I love you so much. We are so proud of you doing your walk and your challenges. We really wish you good luck, and I'll be cheering you on. See you soon."