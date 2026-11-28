Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained, "The report which indicated that William would remove titles from non-working royals, was enlarged to include speculation that this would extend to Charlotte and Louis if they should not wish to take up royal duties."
Fitzwilliams elaborated, "If so, and this is highly unlikely, the Royal Family would be skeletal. This would be a crisis."
While a smaller Royal Family would create "a much lower cost," problems might arise if senior members become ill or incapacitated.
"With only two working royals under 60 [years old] the institution is currently undermanned," the royal expert claimed.
Fitzwilliams also told the outlet, "If Charlotte and Louis were not working royals, they and their families would be part of the extended Royal Family. They would not contribute to its activities."
In this scenario, the only working royals would be Prince William, his wife Princess Kate, and their eldest son, Prince George. According to Fitzwilliams, this might be the wrong move for many reasons.
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"We have already seen how illness can affect two senior members of the Royal Family at the same time," the expert shared. "Yet it could happen again. William will not take this chance."
As for whether or not Princess Charlotte will pursue her passion for singing and performing remains to be seen.