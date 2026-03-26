Queen Elizabeth’s favorite brands have teamed up with Royal Collection Trust to release a collection of accessories and clothing to celebrate the late monarch’s 100th birthday on April 21st. These iconic British brands—including Burberry, Launer London, Kinloch Anderson, Corgi Socks, Dents, Floris and Fulton Umbrellas—held Royal Warrants under Queen Elizabeth II and were her go-to designers throughout her life.

The collection was created in collaboration with Royal Collection Trust’s upcoming exhibit, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, opening on April 10th at The King’s Gallery inside Buckingham Palace. The exhibit features items from these brands and more, with the charity boasting that this “will be the largest exhibition of the late monarch’s clothing and accessories ever staged.” The expansive collection of clothing and accessories worn by the late Queen “will explore her enduring support for British craftsmanship.”

The collection celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday. (Image credit: Royal Collection Trust)

Queen Elizabeth carries a Launer handbag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerald Bodmer, CEO of Launer London, said the brand “is immensely proud of its long-standing association with Queen Elizabeth, which has endured for more than fifty years.” The Queen’s little black Launer handbag is an enduring symbol of the late monarch and her fashion sense. “It was a great privilege that she chose our bags throughout her remarkable reign, and especially moving to see them featured in this exhibition,” Bodmer said.

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“Our connection with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has a long and historic legacy,” Dents CEO Deborah Moore said. Many brands were extremely proud to hold Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, often holding the prestigious title for decades. “In this celebratory year, Dents is delighted to be part of this collection of British heritage brands.”

Queen Elizabeth II wears a Burberry scarf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The collection features a shawl and car coat from Burberry. (Image credit: Royal Collection Trust)

Alongside Launer and Dents, key pieces from the celebratory collection include a special edition of Night Scented Jasmine from Floris London, presented in bespoke packaging decorated with the Old Stewart Tartan. Corgi Socks—the Welsh family knitwear brand visited by the Princess of Wales last year—has crafted handfinished socks in Old Stewart Tartan.

And British icon Burberry has created a capsule collection “comprising a long gabardine car coat tailored in Yorkshire, a cashmere scarf woven in Scotland, a silk twill scarf with a hand-painted depiction of Balmoral Castle and a gold-plated brooch in the shape of a corgi,” to truly encapsulate the late Queen’s iconic fashion sense.