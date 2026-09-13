Princess Kate and Prince William Have "Chosen the Schools" George, Charlotte, and Louis Will Attend Based on "What Their Personalities Are Like"

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," the publication's royal editor, Emily Nash, weighed in on the Prince and Princess of Wales's schooling decisions.
"I think what William and Catherine have done is they've chosen the school that is right for [Prince George], and they'll choose the school that's right for each individual child," Nash shared. "This is not like a one size fits all, is it?"
As for Kate and William's decision to send Prince George to Eton College—his father's alma mater—Nash explained, "It really does show that George is a smart kid because I don't think you get into Eton anymore just off the back of who your parents are."
The royal expert said, "I genuinely don't think that in this day and age, they could put someone into Eton and get them through in the way that may have happened in previous generations."
Prince George's mom, Princess Kate, has always prioritized education in her work and charitable endeavors, so she was especially well-placed to weigh in on the royal children's futures.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"Catherine is on it in terms of [George's] education," Nash noted. "I don't think they would put him in a place where he would feel he wasn't able to keep up."
Currently, where Louis and Charlotte will attend high school remains unclear.