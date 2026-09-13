Princess Kate and Prince William Have "Chosen the Schools" George, Charlotte, and Louis Will Attend Based on "What Their Personalities Are Like"

"It really does show that George is a smart kid..."

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Prince William and Princess Kate stand on Buckingham Palace balcony with their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis
(Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Now that Prince George has officially started attending Eton College, royal fans are wondering where his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will go to school. And according to one royal expert, Princess Kate and Prince William have used a fairly foolproof method to decide where each of their kids will be educated.

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," the publication's royal editor, Emily Nash, weighed in on the Prince and Princess of Wales's schooling decisions.

"I think what William and Catherine have done is they've chosen the school that is right for [Prince George], and they'll choose the school that's right for each individual child," Nash shared. "This is not like a one size fits all, is it?"

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Nash continued, "They know better than anyone else what [Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's] personalities are like, what their interests are like, which sports are best provided for at which school. And we know they've done so much research."

Princess Kate holding an umbrella, walking with Prince George and Prince William at Eton College

"I think what William and Catherine have done is they've chosen the school that is right for [Prince George]."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Kate and William's decision to send Prince George to Eton College—his father's alma mater—Nash explained, "It really does show that George is a smart kid because I don't think you get into Eton anymore just off the back of who your parents are."

The royal expert said, "I genuinely don't think that in this day and age, they could put someone into Eton and get them through in the way that may have happened in previous generations."

Prince George in his Eton College uniform

"I don't think they would put him in a place where he would feel he wasn't able to keep up."

(Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

Prince George's mom, Princess Kate, has always prioritized education in her work and charitable endeavors, so she was especially well-placed to weigh in on the royal children's futures.

"Catherine is on it in terms of [George's] education," Nash noted. "I don't think they would put him in a place where he would feel he wasn't able to keep up."

Currently, where Louis and Charlotte will attend high school remains unclear.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.