Michelle Obama Hops on Fall 2026's Suede Bag Trend While Attending Céline Dion's Paris Residency

Céline Dion's Paris residency marks the singer's return to the stage following a six year absence. The singer's reemergence has already been praised as a major success, with Dion making a tearful speech to the crowd who'd gathered at Paris's Plenitude Arena. Among the attendees was Michelle Obama, who embraced a burgeoning bag trend for the high-profile occasion.
Diotima is designed and crafted by designer Rachel Scott, whose "design sensibility as a Jamaican grounds her work in the concrete intersection of the historical, political, and the aesthetic."
Notably, back in February, New York City's First Lady, Rama Duwaji, showed love for the label by attending Diotima's show at fashion week.
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Obama completed her outfit with a pair of black suede slingback mules. Basically, Fall 2026 is apparently all about the suede accessories.
It goes without saying that Dion gave the performance of her life. Taking to the stage, the accomplished singer told the audience (via Variety), "I'm so happy to see you all. I missed you. I'm going to sing, like you, without crying."
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