Michelle Obama Hops on Fall 2026's Suede Bag Trend While Attending Céline Dion's Paris Residency

Meanwhile, her dress hails from a brand beloved by New York City's First Lady, Rama Duwaji.

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Michelle Obama was spotted attending Celine Dion’s concert in Paris, where she made a stylish appearance in a Diotima dress and carried a Liffner bag
(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID)
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Céline Dion's Paris residency marks the singer's return to the stage following a six year absence. The singer's reemergence has already been praised as a major success, with Dion making a tearful speech to the crowd who'd gathered at Paris's Plenitude Arena. Among the attendees was Michelle Obama, who embraced a burgeoning bag trend for the high-profile occasion.

Obama was photographed arriving at the arena carrying a Liffner Pushlock Clutch in Black Suede. The bag perfectly ties into Fall 2026's suede bag trend, which has seen everyone from Mansur Gavriel to Miu Miu and J.Crew provide chic suede offerings for the season. Clearly, Obama has her finger on the pulse.

The former First Lady paired her sleek suede clutch bag with a Diotima Basseterre Dress, which retails for $1,695.

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Diotima is designed and crafted by designer Rachel Scott, whose "design sensibility as a Jamaican grounds her work in the concrete intersection of the historical, political, and the aesthetic."

Notably, back in February, New York City's First Lady, Rama Duwaji, showed love for the label by attending Diotima's show at fashion week.

Michelle Obama was spotted attending Celine Dion&amp;rsquo;s concert in Paris, where she made a stylish appearance in a Diotima dress and carried a Liffner bag

Michelle Obama takes the suede bag trend to Paris.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID)

Obama completed her outfit with a pair of black suede slingback mules. Basically, Fall 2026 is apparently all about the suede accessories.

Michelle Obama was spotted attending Celine Dion&amp;rsquo;s concert in Paris, where she made a stylish appearance in a Diotima dress and carried a Liffner bag

Michelle Obama arriving at Celine Dion's Paris residency.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID)

It goes without saying that Dion gave the performance of her life. Taking to the stage, the accomplished singer told the audience (via Variety), "I'm so happy to see you all. I missed you. I'm going to sing, like you, without crying."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.