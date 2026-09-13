Just Like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez Is Embracing the Jelly Shoe Hybrid Trend in Rare Nike Sneakers

I guess it's time to invest in a pair.

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Jennifer Lopez wears a brown leotard with rare Nike sneakers, embracing Hailey Bieber&#039;s jelly shoe sneaker hybrid trend.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Jennifer Lopez can regularly be found hitting the gym, which means she has an extensive closet of workout clothing. In fact, the superstar has been known to use a $29,000 Hermès Birkin as her gym bag on occasion. But for an outing this weekend, the Marry Me star opted for a Valentino bag paired with the jelly shoe trend.

Lopez was spotted in Santa Monica wearing a skintight brown catsuit, which she accessorized with a Valentino Garavani Panthea Embellished Patchwork Leather and Suede Shoulder Bag.

The bag features a chevron patchwork-style design and two straps, one metal and one studded leather, and retails for $3,800. As usual, Lopez's gym bag choice was completely chic and exceedingly enviable.

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Jennifer Lopez wears a brown leotard with rare Nike sneakers, embracing Hailey Bieber&#039;s jelly shoe sneaker hybrid trend.

Jennifer Lopez taking her $3,800 Valentino Garavani bag to the gym.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Along with a pair of white socks, J.Lo also wore the perfect pair of sneakers, which tie into the ongoing jelly shoe trend.

In fact, Hailey Bieber recently showcased a pair of Nike sneakers, which embodied a jelly shoe sneaker hybrid. Now, Lopez appears to be hopping on the very same trend.

Unfortunately, the Maid in Manhattan star's exact Nike sneakers, which feature a jelly shoe cage to hold the laces, have long since sold out. The Nike Air Presto x Off-White sneakers still trade hands on resale sites, which is a testament to Virgil Abloh's design aesthetic.

Jennifer Lopez wears a brown leotard with rare Nike sneakers, embracing Hailey Bieber&#039;s jelly shoe sneaker hybrid trend.

Jennifer Lopez wears a brown catsuit with rare Nike sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Although they're a little different, the Nike Air Presto by You Custom Shoes contain a similar jelly cage, meaning fans of the style can embrace the hybrid sneaker trend.

Even though summer's over, it seems that the jelly shoe trend is running straight into fall.

Shop Jelly Shoe Hybrid Sneakers

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.