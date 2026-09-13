Just Like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez Is Embracing the Jelly Shoe Hybrid Trend in Rare Nike Sneakers

Lopez was spotted in Santa Monica wearing a skintight brown catsuit, which she accessorized with a Valentino Garavani Panthea Embellished Patchwork Leather and Suede Shoulder Bag.
The bag features a chevron patchwork-style design and two straps, one metal and one studded leather, and retails for $3,800. As usual, Lopez's gym bag choice was completely chic and exceedingly enviable.
Panthea Medium Shoulder Bag in Suede and Nappa With Chevron Motif
Along with a pair of white socks, J.Lo also wore the perfect pair of sneakers, which tie into the ongoing jelly shoe trend.
In fact, Hailey Bieber recently showcased a pair of Nike sneakers, which embodied a jelly shoe sneaker hybrid. Now, Lopez appears to be hopping on the very same trend.
Unfortunately, the Maid in Manhattan star's exact Nike sneakers, which feature a jelly shoe cage to hold the laces, have long since sold out. The Nike Air Presto x Off-White sneakers still trade hands on resale sites, which is a testament to Virgil Abloh's design aesthetic.
Nike
Air Presto Off-White Sneakers (2018)
Nike
Air Presto by You Custom Shoes
Although they're a little different, the Nike Air Presto by You Custom Shoes contain a similar jelly cage, meaning fans of the style can embrace the hybrid sneaker trend.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Even though summer's over, it seems that the jelly shoe trend is running straight into fall.
Shop Jelly Shoe Hybrid Sneakers
Nike
Vapor Pro 3 Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike
Zoom Vomero Roam Winterized Shoes
Nike
Rejuven8 Run Women's Shoes
Nike
Red Rejuven8 Run OG Jelly Sneakers
Nike
Rejuven8 Run Women's Shoes
Nike
Hybrid Training Shoes
Nike
Ja 3 by You Custom Basketball Shoes
Nike
A'two by You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Nike
Lebron Nxxt Gen by Juju "Silver Lining" Basketball Shoes