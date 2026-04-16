Meghan Markle Takes the Graphic Tee Trend to Australia—And Her Shirt Is Sending a Powerful Message

Graphic tees have been all the rage this spring, with everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Miley Cyrus showing off their favorite slogans in recent weeks. Meghan Markle jumped in on the trend during her trip to Australia with Prince Harry, and her casual outfit also sent a sweet message to one of her close friends back in California.

The Duchess of Sussex wore one of her most laid-back looks in a long time for a trip to the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, pairing jeans and sneakers with a long coat and a graphic T-shirt that paid tribute to her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen’s charity, Alliance of Moms.

Meghan wore a white T-shirt featuring a red heart that says “Mama” in the middle, and the $40 charity tee supports young parents in foster care, including parenting education and wellness resources.

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Meghan wears an Alliance of Moms T-shirt with a coat by Friends With Frank. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess wears jeans from Australian brand Rolla's. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The shirt is especially touching since Zajfen recently gave birth to a baby boy after suffering the tragic loss of her 9-year-old son, Georgie, in 2022. Meghan has been a strong supporter of the Alliance for Moms over the years, modeling the charity's annual graphic tees in Instagram posts with her friends.

The duchess paired her tee with bootcut jeans from Australian brand Rolla's and a khaki car coat by another Australian-based label, Friends With Frank. She added delicate accessories, including the Natalie Marie diamond studs she wore in Australia in 2018 and Logan Hollowell constellation rings, finishing off the look with white Freda Salvador d'orsay sneakers.

Meghan swapped her sneakers and jeans for sky-high heels and a mini dress at her next event, joining Prince Harry to visit Batyr, an Australian mental health organization focused on preventative education and early intervention.

Meghan wears a Friends With Frank dress later in the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry visit Batyr, a mental health engagement program. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex once again chose an outfit from Friends With Frank, wearing the brand's $389 Anya Dress. The sleeveless olive style features a boxy, 1960's inspired silhouette, and she paired it with sheer black tights and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

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While speaking about her own mental health at the event, Meghan said she's been relentlessly bullied online. “Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied or attacked, and I was the most trolled woman in the entire world,” she said, adding that social media “predicated on cruelty to get clicks.”