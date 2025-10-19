On October 18, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered their support to the Duchess of Sussex's close friend , Kelly McKee Zajfen . In 2022, Zajfen's young son George, who was just 9 years old, died suddenly. Since then, the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament has been held annually in his honor and to raise money for other families and children in need.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry attended the event, which was supported by their Archewell Foundation, in Los Angeles . Photos from the event showed Meghan posing with Zajfen's family, including George's twin sister, Lily.

In one video clip, originally shared by an attendee, and reshared by a Sussex fan account on Instagram, Duchess Meghan appeared to be overcome with emotion and seemed to be wiping tears away from her eyes. As parents to two young children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—Meghan and Harry are presumably impacted by their friend's devastating loss on a person level.

"The annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament raises essential funds to advance the Alliance's mission of securing safe homes, quality education, and holistic support for children and families in need," a press release shared. "At The Archewell Foundation, we remain committed to uplifting communities, and are proud to support the Alliance for Children's Rights dedication to ensure children receive the support and care they need."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament. (Image credit: Jason Sean Weiss for the Alliance for Children's Rights)

The press release continued, "Since its founding in 1992, the Alliance for Children's Rights has served as a vital advocate for vulnerable children, ensuring they have access to the stability, care, and opportunities every child deserves. From providing free legal services to helping young parents in foster care and their children build brighter futures, their work continues to make a profound difference."

Thanks, in part, to Meghan and Harry's support, the annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament receives the attention it deserves.