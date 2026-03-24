Seeing Miley Cyrus return to her Hannah Montana roots wasn't on my 2026 bingo card. I definitely didn't expect Cyrus to style Hannah merch straight from my childhood keepsake box on the 20th anniversary special's premiere red carpet. But the teen by day, pop star by night was right: "You'll always find your way back home."

Some fans, myself included, assumed Cyrus would dig through the Hannah Montana archives for a denim vest or sequin dress before walking the Disney+ carpet on March 23. Instead, Cyrus and stylist Bradley Kenneth gave us the best of both worlds: Cyrus's glam-rock aesthetic, plus a splash of circa-2006 nostalgia. Hannah would've worn Cyrus's anniversary set without question, especially its cropped baby tee. Her white, cap-sleeve shirt spotlighted Hannah's silhouette against metallic silver stars.

Next, the Grammy winner modernized her Hannah tee with a two-year-old slip dress from Rabanne. The maxi's navel-plunge, chainmail neckline was made to be worn with the graphic T-shirt trend (as proven by the Spring 2024 runway show). Every square inch of the side-slitted skirt glistened with rhinestones—a shimmer quota Hannah would approve.

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Miley Cyrus transformed into Hannah Montana at the 20th Anniversary Special's premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See her inspiration on the Rabanne Spring 2024 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cyrus's Hannah homages continued in the accessory department, with a $40,000 microphone diamond bracelet from New York jeweler Marli. The Cleo Sculpt was the star of her jewelry stack, even alongside four additional, five-figure Marli bangles. Cartier Love Bracelets and Cyrus's bombé-style Jacquie Aiche engagement ring added a mixed-metal element straight out of Hannah's look book.

Even her accessories felt Hannah-coded. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marli Cleo Sculpt Full Diamond Slip-On Bracelet $40,000 at marlinewyork.com

The Disney Channel star has come a long way from her dress-over-leggings looks of 2006. Still, she's been a rhinestone girl since day one. In Sept. 2006, Cyrus wore an equally-metallic, silver mini for one of her first live performances as Hannah. Her ankle boots and cropped leggings remained in the archives, though.

Back in '06, Cyrus wore a similar silver slip to perform as Hannah. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since announcing the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special last month, Cyrus has stayed true to her character's pop star style, without losing herself in method dressing. Sequin tanks, metallic Canadian tuxedos, the military jacket trend, and denim capris brought out Cyrus's inner Hannah. But I knew she was still in there all along.

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