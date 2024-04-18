These days, it's rare to see Meghan Markle in a look as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. On Wednesday, April 17, the Duchess of Sussex wore her most casual outfit formula to support a friend's charity.

Markle appeared in a series of Instagram photos posted by the non-profit organization Alliance of Moms and its co-founder, Kelly McKee Zajfen, yesterday. Alongside McKee Zajfen and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, Markle appeared a white T-shirt with the slogan "Love Like a Mother" and a pair of medium-wash, high-rise jeans. It's the exactly the sort of laidback look one could imagine her wearing to assemble jam jars for American Riviera Orchard in her Montecito, California, kitchen, and it's for a cause close to her heart.

Markle appeared in jeans and a charity slogan T-shirt to raise funds for the Alliance of Moms organization. (Image credit: @allianceofmoms

Mother The Hiker Hover Straight Leg Jeans $238 at Nordstrom

The Alliance of Moms is a Los Angeles-based organization supporting pregnant and parenting teens within the city's foster care system. This spring, proceeds from Markle's T-shirt will benefit advocacy, education, and essential healthcare services for teens in the Alliance of Moms network.

Co-founder McKee Zajfen wrote about her friendship with Markle and Spencer in the campaign photos' caption. "When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love, I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother," she wrote.

Markle has been getting involved with philanthropic causes around Southern California this spring. In March, she visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles to read stories to patients, re-wearing one of her favorite Oscar de la Renta dresses for the occasion.

Markle appeared in the casual shots with friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Abigail Spencer. (Image credit: @allianceofmoms)

The low-key outfit couldn't be more different from the backless black dress and white cutout halter Markle has worn for recent outings. After teaming up with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Markle's outfits have veered in a quiet luxury direction with subtly sexy twists.

However, casual denim has been a cornerstone of Markle's elevated-yet-accessible personal style ever since her first appearance with Prince Harry in 2017. Back then, she wore a pair of distressed jeans and a white button-down shirt to appear by his side at the Invictus Games. For official engagements following their marriage, she would also occasionally wear straight-leg and skinny jeans, often from brands like Mother Denim. Earlier this year, she showed her enduring support for skinny jeans in an outfit she wore out to lunch with a Hollywood executive.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meghan Markle's outfit for her very first appearance with Prince Harry included a pair of well-worn jeans and a white button-down shirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years later, Markle found opportunities to mix casual denim with more polished pieces, like the collarless jacket she wore to the 2020 Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before and during her time as a working royal, Markle dressed in designers and brands with more to offer than her polished, clean aesthetic. Often, she'd also select women-led labels with ties to the places she visited or the charitable work she supported, even for more casual outfits. Clearly, her ethos isn't changing for her Los Angeles chapter.