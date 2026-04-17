Meghan Markle Hits the Water in a Nautical-Inspired Outfit During Australia Tour—And Receives a Trendy Summer Gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up their trip to Australia in Sydney on Friday, April 17, and the couple enjoyed a number of events, including a day on the water with an organization close to Harry's heart. The couple took part in a sailing excursion with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, and the Duchess of Sussex leaned into nautical style for the occasion.

Meghan, who is now sharing shoppable links to her outfits on fashion discovery platform OneOff, has been focusing on Australian brands during her trip, and she kept the theme going for Friday's visit to Sydney.

The Duchess of Sussex paired a royal blue striped shirt by sustainably-focused Australian brand Matteau with a pair of khaki-hued, wide-legged sailor jeans by another Australian label, Rolla's.

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Prince Harry and Meghan wrapped up their Australia tour on Friday, April 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan wears a striped shirt by Mattheau as she takes part in a sailing event with Invictus Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan wrapped a navy sweater by P. Johnson around her neck as she chatted with fans in Bondi Beach, where the couple met with emergency responders and survivors of the area's recent deadly attack.

She finished off her outfit with a pair of gold drop earrings by Essen, Brochu Walker sunglasses and the same white Freda Salvador d'orsay sneakers she wore earlier in the trip.

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014, and this week, Invictus Australia announced a new Invictus Australia Sports Festival that will take place this October. The duke and duchess were able to reconnect with members of the team during their sailing trip on Friday, which brought back memories of a similar outing when they first visited Australia as a couple in 2018.

Although she didn't slip off her sneakers, Meghan was gifted with a custom pair of on-trend flip-flops by Invictus Australia, with the duchess's reading "G'Day" on one shoe and "Megs" on the other, while Harry's said "G'Day Hazza."

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Harry and Meghan receive personalized flip-flops from Invictus Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan poses with podcast host Gemma O'Neill at the Her Best Life weekend retreat. (Image credit: Her Best Life on Instagram)

In addition to her events with Harry, Meghan also attended the Her Best Life retreat weekend in Sydney, wearing a sleeveless top and matching tan trousers by Scanlan Theodore with Aquazzura pumps while speaking to the "Her Best Life" podcast.

Meghan took part in a live conversation with the podcast's host, Gemma O’Neill, stopping to take a photo with each table who took part in the $2,296 VIP ticket experience.

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