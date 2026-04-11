My graphic tees and I have been through a lot together: the personal style crisis I had at 18 years old, another "I hate my clothes" dilemma at 22, multiple cross-country moves. Sure, they're stretched-out and the prints are barely visible, but those are my girls—I haven't been able to part with them. So, they've just been sitting in the back of my pajama drawer. That might change, though, thanks to some of my favorite celebrities who have bravely been styling theirs out and about lately, making them look actually chic.

Over the past few months, we've seen Sabrina Carpenter, Odessa A'Zion, and Lila Moss wear graphic tees boasting their favorite bands, characters, and more at concerts, fashion shows, and dog walks. Most recently, A'Zion kept it casual in a Simpsons short-sleeve (featuring the Shakespearean spoof, "To beer or not to beer") with Coach's Brooklyn Bag, to an effortlessly cool effect. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus donned a graphic tee with her own face on it to the premiere of the Hannah Montana: 20th Anniversary Special.

Now, do I plan on styling my Twilight Team Edward T-shirt for a black-tie event? No. However, I do feel compelled to take my favorite graphic tees out of retirement and reintroduce them to my everyday outfit rotation. Let the celebrity outfits below inspire you to do the same.

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Sabrina Carpenter's Cub Scout Graphic Tee

Sabrina Carpenter wore a graphic tee after her Short n' Sweet show to hang with Selena Gomez. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

As a longtime Carpenter, I can confidently say that Sabrina Carpenter wasn't ever a Cub Scot. But she didn't have to be to pull off this circa-1981 lemon yellow graphic tee. Take it from the Grammy winner: A personal connection isn't necessarily required to vibe with a print.

Urban Outfitters Peanuts UO Exclusive Too Perfect Graphic Baby Tee $29 at Urban Outfitters (US)

Teyana Taylor's "I Love NY" Chanel Graphic Tee

Teyana Taylor delivered her SNL monologue in Chanel's graphic tee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthieu Blazy's sequined "I Love NY" T-shirt stole the show during his Chanel Métiers d'Art debut. One month later, Teyana Taylor expanded its reach far beyond the show's subway backdrop, wearing it for her opening monologue as a Saturday Night Live host. A fur stole from Chanel (her take on the "unexpected red theory") dressed up the tourist staple in an instant.

Kate Hudson's The Grateful Dead Graphic Tee

Kate Hudson honored The Grateful Dead with the graphic tee trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last January, Kate Hudson styled her Grateful Dead T-shirt with a red satin skirt, as an homage to the band's guitarist, Bob Weir, who passed away earlier that day.

Junk Food Grateful Dead 1970 Tee $50 at REVOLVE

Charlize Theron's Givenchy Graphic Tee

Charlize Theron tested the graphic tee resurgence on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Sarah Burton's Givenchy is getting in on the graphic tee resurgence. Charlize Theron gave the monogrammed $870 T-shirt a proper close-up at the Palm Royale Season 2 premiere in mid-January. Pairing it with relaxed pinstripe pants and white sneakers proved Theron is a cool girl on and off-duty.

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Givenchy Cocoon T-Shirt in Cotton With Archive Print $870 at givenchy.com

Lila Moss's Conner Ives Graphic Tee

Lila Moss attended London Fashion Week in Conner Ives's sequined graphic tee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The graphic tee trend even earned a front-row seat at London Fashion Week, thanks to Lila Moss. She arrived at Conner Ives's Fall 2026 runway show in a low-rise column skirt and a raglan tee, both from the brand.

Conner Ives Mother of Pearl Paillette Ringer T- shirt £440 at connerives.com

Miley Cyrus's 'Hannah Montana' Graphic Tee

Miley Cyrus wore a graphic tee with her own face on it (iconic) at the Hannah Montana Anniversary Special premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't get much more iconic than wearing your own face on a red carpet. Cyrus did just that last month to celebrate 20 years of Hannah Montana. The cropped baby tee wasn't your average merch, though: She stacked it beneath a pop star-worthy chainmail gown from Rabanne.

Disney Hannah Montana World Tour T-Shirt for Adults $29.99 at disneystore.com

Bella Hadid's Graphic Baseball Tee

Bella Hadid's Instagram post spotlighted a baseball graphic tee. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Two weeks ago, Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs called raglan baseball tees the "underdog trend" for spring. The statement must've hit Bella Hadid's desk, because days later she tested it in long-sleeve form. Hadid's seems to have been a vintage find, but thanks to the uptick in baseball tees on the market, similar styles are as wallet-friendly as this under-$50 version from Anthropologie.

Jennifer Lawrence's The Beatles Graphic Tee

Jennifer Lawrence returned to NYC's street style scene in a Beatles graphic tee. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence declared herself a Beatles babe in a butter yellow "Strawberry Fields Forever" T-shirt earlier this month, worn alongside her beloved Adidas Tokyo sneakers.

Junk Food The Beatles Strawberry Fields Forever Vintage Tee $52 at junkfoodclothing.com

Odessa A'Zion's 'The Simpsons' Graphic Tee

Odessa A'Zion took her dog for a walk in a graphic tee and jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Never mind A'Zion's lifelike fish shoes: For me, her graphic tee was the main character on April 7. One seemingly laid-back shirt declared she's a Simpsons fan, plus an oversized shirt savant.