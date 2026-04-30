Someone Finally Revealed What Happened Inside Meghan Markle’s Girls Weekend Retreat In Australia

It feels like one of the most highly-kept secrets of the last decade is what went on inside the Her Best Life Retreat, where Meghan Markle was intimately interviewed in front of a pre-vetted audience. The conversation has largely been kept a secret, with social media seemingly clean of photos from the event. Members of the media were not invited—to the point where suspected journalists had their tickets refunded—so Meghan’s presence at the retreat became a feverishly dissected mystery.

Until now.

Meghan Markle at the Her Best Life retreat. (Image credit: Her Best Life on Instagram)

Meghan Markle was a featured guest in an intimate conversation with the duchess. (Image credit: Her Best Life / Instagram)

Podcasters Bruna Papandrea and Cath Mahoney, from the Unleashed podcast, attended the intimate conversation with Meghan Markle as guests at the Her Best Life retreat, and shared all the details. “Cath and I were lucky enough to be invited to Her Best Life retreat,” film and TV producer Bruno Papandrea told the podcast panel. “It was a beautiful night, it was really fun.”

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Papandrea and her plus-one, Mahoney, revealed that the group of women were asked to wear “cocktail chic” attire, and the event “was not a lot of people, so it felt very intimate.” At the conversation with Meghan Markle, guests were seated at round tables, where Meghan would later go around to take a group photo with VIP guests. “There were two seats next to us that were empty, so their people sat there, and then Harry sat there [next to them]. When [Meghan] went to take the stage, he basically grabbed her hand and helped her up there,” they shared. “It was very sweet."

The poster for the retreat advertised Meghan's presence. (Image credit: Her Best Life)

During what was billed as an intimate conversation with Meghan, “it got pretty real about what it is to live in the spotlight and, you know, post Megxit,” the podcast's hosts revealed. “I just felt profoundly like, oh, she's the real thing,” one woman said, sharing that the duchess is “really warm and she's really sweet and funny.”

“She's just a woman who is so polarising it's ridiculous,” said another podcast voice. “She's not caused famine and wars and, you know, murders and you just go, wow, that's a lot on someone,” they said, weighing in on Meghan Markle’s public persona and the trolling she faces. “I just came away feeling like she's just human.”

“So yeah, I mean, we had a great time, didn't we, Cath?" They did, indeed.

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