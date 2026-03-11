Podcast Host Reveals Why She Turned Down Interview with Meghan Markle

Australian presenter and podcast co-host, Jackie O, turned down the opportunity to interview Meghan Markle on her upcoming visit to Australia. Instead, Jackie O’s former podcast co-host, Gemma O’Neill, will interview the Duchess of Sussex at an “ultimate girls’ weekend” event.

“I keep having to pinch myself that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is coming to sit down with me,” Gemma O’Neill told News.com.au . “I’m just a mum from Sydney with a podcast that started as a passion for those trying to live their best lives.” O’Neill hosts the "Her Best Life" podcast, which recently announced a weekend retreat “that fills your cup and reminds you how powerful women are when we come together.” The three-day event invites members of the podcast community to “bring your bestie, come solo, or gather your girls.”

The "Her Best Life" podcast retreat shared this poster for the event. (Image credit: Her Best Life)

Meghan and Harry visited Australia on behalf of the Royal Family in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to Australia “to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements,” "Her Best Life" podcast shared that they are “beyond excited to announce that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be joining us as the special guest at the "Her Best Life" Retreat!” The retreat will host 300 women and VIP tickets—which feature the most face-time with Meghan herself—cost $2,285 per person to attend.

“It’s surreal, but I think the whole weekend is going to be pretty special and I’m incredibly excited for our "Her Best Life" community,” O’Neill said to podcast listeners. Her former co-host, Jackie O, stepped away from the podcast earlier this year amidst changes in her professional life. When Gemma O’Neill got the call about Meghan Markle’s interview, she “tried to beg” her former co-host to join her and return for the special event.

“She was adamant, ‘you need to do this yourself, and this is meant to be you’,” O’Neill revealed.

