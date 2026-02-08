Meghan Markle Makes a Dramatic Entrance in a Harbison Studio Strapless Gown and Floor-Length Cloak
The duchess left Prince Harry at home to attend a star-studded gala honoring Beyoncé's mom.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
After sharing a sweet Instagram Story featuring husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepped out in Los Angeles for the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala in honor of Beyoncé and Solange's mom, Tina Knowles. For the star-studded occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sumptuous strapless gown designed by Harbison Studio, paired with a pair of black suede heels.
Arriving at the glamorous event, which was held at Paramount Studios on February 7, Meghan could be seen wearing the sleek, oyster-hued strapless gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline with a striking black trim. A rich-looking, long-sleeve, floor-length black cloak was draped over the Duchess of Sussex's arms.
For footwear, the royal kept it classic with a pair of Stuart Weitzman's 100mm Nudist Sandals in Black Suede. A pair of oversize drop earrings completed the sleek red carpet outfit.
Upon her arrival to the red carpet, the gown's thigh-high back split was visible. With her hair in a slicked-back tight bun, Duchess Meghan looked seriously chic for her solo night out.
Just two days before the event, Meghan shared an Instagram Story offering fans a glimpse inside Prince Harry's home office. The short video clip showed the duchess gifting her husband a bar from her new As ever x Compartés chocolate collection—which has sadly already sold out.
Presumably, Prince Harry didn't accompany Meghan to the gala as he was at home with their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—and probably devouring more As ever sweet treats.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Meghan Markle
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.