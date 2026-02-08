After sharing a sweet Instagram Story featuring husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepped out in Los Angeles for the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala in honor of Beyoncé and Solange's mom, Tina Knowles. For the star-studded occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sumptuous strapless gown designed by Harbison Studio, paired with a pair of black suede heels.

Arriving at the glamorous event, which was held at Paramount Studios on February 7, Meghan could be seen wearing the sleek, oyster-hued strapless gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline with a striking black trim. A rich-looking, long-sleeve, floor-length black cloak was draped over the Duchess of Sussex's arms.

For footwear, the royal kept it classic with a pair of Stuart Weitzman's 100mm Nudist Sandals in Black Suede. A pair of oversize drop earrings completed the sleek red carpet outfit.

Meghan Markle attending the Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala on February 7, 2026. (Image credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Upon her arrival to the red carpet, the gown's thigh-high back split was visible. With her hair in a slicked-back tight bun, Duchess Meghan looked seriously chic for her solo night out.

Meghan arrives at the event wearing Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals. (Image credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle poses in her Harbison Studio strapless gown. (Image credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Just two days before the event, Meghan shared an Instagram Story offering fans a glimpse inside Prince Harry's home office. The short video clip showed the duchess gifting her husband a bar from her new As ever x Compartés chocolate collection—which has sadly already sold out.

Presumably, Prince Harry didn't accompany Meghan to the gala as he was at home with their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—and probably devouring more As ever sweet treats.

