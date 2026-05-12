Nothing says “all-American childhood” like a trip to Disneyland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the most of their California lifestyle by visiting the Anaheim-based Happiest Place on Earth regularly with their children.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Meghan Markle shared special memories with her husband, two children, and her mom, Doria Ragland, enjoying an iconic Southern California day out. In an outfit that was anything but motherly or matronly, Meghan proved that Disney Adulting can be chic and gave us instant inspo for our next family day trip.

Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, joined in on the fun family day out. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Princess Lilibet meeting another princess, Cinderella. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

"They were celebrating the kids' birthdays together," a source told People about the family’s visit to Disneyland—Prince Archie celebrated his 7th birthday on May 6th and Princess Lilibet turns five next month. The celebrations, wrapped up with Mother’s Day, were a great excuse for the perfect family day out. "The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother's Day for Meghan and her mom."

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For a fun day of boat rides, meeting (other) princesses and stormtroopers, and buying overpriced balloons, Meghan Markle didn’t let the fashion standards slip. Truthfully, an outfit that can withstand a day at a theme park with small children and still look stylish is a hard balance to strike. A pair of relaxed jeans and an effortlessly-oversized white shirt looked low-key and gave off ultimate cool girl vibes, without fear of wrinkles or sticky fingers. Brown suede penny loafers from Veronica Beard—complete with a faux penny detail—tied the “quiet luxury” look together, with the whole outfit leaning into Elizabeth James-meets-Chessy territory.

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A sweet on-the-go family snap. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

But it’s not a Disney day out without a bit of themed dressing, and while Meghan Markle didn’t go full Disneybounding, she completed her outfit with a sparkling red bow and a pair of Minnie Mouse ears atop a classic baseball cap. The entire look would have made every other mom standing in line for It’s A Small World jealous that they didn’t think of it.

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