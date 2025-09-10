Royal Fans Praise Prince Harry's Adorable Reaction After a Woman Screams "We Love You," as Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Husband From Afar

Prince Harry is currently visiting the U.K., where he paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death. The Duke of Sussex is also visiting a number of charities and organizations during the solo trip. At one particular engagement, a royal fan couldn't contain their "love" for Prince Harry, and he had the sweetest reaction to the declaration.

On Sept. 9, the Duke of Sussex visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham, where he "was greeted with cheers and jokes" from approximately "100 people that had gathered to catch a glimpse of him," the Express reported.

In a fan video shared by Instagram account @sussex_harry_meghan, the duke was shown arriving at the recording studio, as members of the crowd outside cheered. Just before Harry entered the building, a woman shouted, "Harry, we love you!"

The stranger's declaration of love managed to capture the prince's attention, as Harry turned around, laughed, and smiled at the crowd. Clearly, the fan's words made quite an impact on the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry reacts to a fan's declaration of love. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry couldn't help but smile after a fan shouted, "We love you!" (Image credit: Getty Images)

A plethora of fans commented on the cute video, with many praising Harry's sweet reaction. "I love Prince Harry," one royal fan wrote. "He is definitely the People's Prince just like his mother." Princess Diana became known as the People's Princess after her death.

"That cheeky grin," another commenter noted. "He has that laugh like his mom," someone else explained. "It makes you want to laugh!" One royal fan praised Harry, writing, "A man of honor and respect and dignity! We love you!"

"That cheeky grin," one person commented. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Meghan Markle has remained in California during Harry's visit to the U.K., she appears to be closely following her husband's trip. As reported by People, the Duchess of Sussex re-shared a viral video clip of Harry to her Instagram Stories.

The footage, originally shared by Hello! magazine, showed Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8, where he pretended to fence with 9-year-old Gwen Foster, who lives with the conditions spina bifida and hydrocephalus. The pair hilariously used long yellow balloons, fashioned as swords, during their fencing.

On Sept. 10, the duke was seen arriving at King Charles's London residence, Clarence House, for a long-awaited family reunion. Even though Harry has only returned to the U.K. for a few days, he appears to have fitted in a plethora of important meetings in that time.