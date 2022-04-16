Meghan Markle Wears Celine Statement Jacket for Invictus Games Competitions

After rocking an all-white power suit to the Invictus Games’ opening reception yesterday—Valentino, says What Meghan Wore —the Duchess of Sussex has gone casual for the first full day of competition in The Hague, Netherlands.

Veteran royal journalist Omid Scobie says Meghan and husband Prince Harry are at the Jaguar and Land Rover Driving Challenge event—the first medal event of the Invictus Games, which *spoiler alert* France ultimately won. “The challenge is designed to test skill, precision, navigational ability, observation, and teamwork,” he tweeted .

For today’s competition, Meghan went casual—but make it glamourous—in a pair of cuffed jeans and a collarless navy blue jacket adored with gold buttons, which Susan Courter, founding editor of What Meghan Wore, told Marie Claire is by Celine. Her two-toned ballet flats are by Chanel, Courter says, and her aviator sunglasses are by Linda Farrow. Her black handbag with a gold strap is by Celine as well, Courter says. She also told Marie Claire that Meghan’s longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin is on hand doing her glam, and hairstylist George Northwood is in The Hague as well (today he created a perfect ponytail for Meghan).

The look is getting high praise from royal watchers, with the Express quoting fans on social media as saying that the Duchess looked “flawless,” “stunningly gorgeous,” “perfection,” and—a personal favorite—“She is absolutely stunning. Drinking water and minding your business pays really well.”

This is the first time the Invictus Games have been held since 2018. Harry is founding patron of the games, an international sports competition for wounded veterans and service members.