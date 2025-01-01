Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 by Rejoining Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet video captured by Prince Harry.

Kristin Contino
Meghan Markle is starting the new year with a bang. On Wednesday, Jan. 1 the Duchess of Sussex rejoined Instagram under the handle @meghan.

The duchess previously shared plenty of moments from her life under @meghanmarkle, but the account was deactivated in January 2018, shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry. The Sussexes also had their own official royal Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which the duke and duchess stopped using once they stepped down as senior royals. But with the impending launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, it seems she's ready to share personal moments once again.

Her first post is a Reel that Marie Claire understands was captured by Prince Harry at a local beach near their home in Montecito, California. In the video, Meghan, dressed in all white, runs across the sand and bends down to write "2025" before giggling and heading out of the frame.

Meghan joins Instagram

In August 2023, Marie Claire reported that the duchess was rumored to be returning to Instagram after securing the @meghan handle. However, it was unclear if the account was definitely hers, and a full year after it went up, there were no posts...until now.

The Duchess of Sussex's return to Instagram is not under the umbrella of royal titles or official duties, but rather as a private individual looking to connect with her audience in a more personal, authentic manner. The move is especially significant because of the duchess's work with the Archewell Foundation's Parents Network, which helps families who have been negatively impacted by social media.

It's understood that Meghan will be sharing personal moments in a hope to demonstrate that social media can be used as a positive tool to spread joy and connection.

As for her next Instagram post, watch this space.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
