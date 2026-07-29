How Princess Kate's Style and Beauty Choices Created a "Butterfly Effect" for One Designer

Princess Kate's influence over the fashion world has been well-documented, with items the royal has worn regularly selling out following her endorsement. Unsurprisingly, her hair and beauty choices have also added to the "Kate effect," causing royal fans worldwide to replicate the Princess of Wales's style. And according to one jewelry designer, Princess Kate's decision to wear the brand was transformative.

Maddy Sangster, who took over the jewelry label Heavenly London from her mom, revealed that one celebrity has made a bigger impact on the business than anyone else.

"The Princess of Wales, for sure," Sangster told the Daily Mail in a new interview. "Back then she was the original influencer. It was a butterfly effect. Overnight the business went from this teeny tiny company to booming."

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

While other celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Rachel Zegler have shown love for the brand, Princess Kate's endorsement has generated the biggest sales.

Sangster continued, "Suddenly, there will be this flurry of activity on the website, especially from America. You know exactly what’s happened because her followers are so loyal."

Princess Kate wearing Heavenly London earrings at the National Portrait Gallery Reopening on June 20, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Princess of Wales has worn Heavenly London on several occasions. For instance, she wore a pair of pearl earrings from Heavenly London when she attended the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in London in June 2023.

Discussing some of the ways she's been changing the brand since taking over, Sangster shared, "The business my mother built was incredible and had a devoted following...My job has been translating that devotion into a modern brand, and the growth has come from customers who found us online and stayed."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Princess Kate's style choices have regularly inspired royal fans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Princess Kate, it seems likely that the royal's choices will continue to influence fashion and jewelry sales for years to come.