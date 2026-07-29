How Princess Kate's Style and Beauty Choices Created a "Butterfly Effect" for One Designer
"Suddenly, there will be this flurry of activity on the website..."
Princess Kate's influence over the fashion world has been well-documented, with items the royal has worn regularly selling out following her endorsement. Unsurprisingly, her hair and beauty choices have also added to the "Kate effect," causing royal fans worldwide to replicate the Princess of Wales's style. And according to one jewelry designer, Princess Kate's decision to wear the brand was transformative.
Maddy Sangster, who took over the jewelry label Heavenly London from her mom, revealed that one celebrity has made a bigger impact on the business than anyone else.
"The Princess of Wales, for sure," Sangster told the Daily Mail in a new interview. "Back then she was the original influencer. It was a butterfly effect. Overnight the business went from this teeny tiny company to booming."
While other celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Rachel Zegler have shown love for the brand, Princess Kate's endorsement has generated the biggest sales.
Sangster continued, "Suddenly, there will be this flurry of activity on the website, especially from America. You know exactly what’s happened because her followers are so loyal."
The Princess of Wales has worn Heavenly London on several occasions. For instance, she wore a pair of pearl earrings from Heavenly London when she attended the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in London in June 2023.
Discussing some of the ways she's been changing the brand since taking over, Sangster shared, "The business my mother built was incredible and had a devoted following...My job has been translating that devotion into a modern brand, and the growth has come from customers who found us online and stayed."
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As for Princess Kate, it seems likely that the royal's choices will continue to influence fashion and jewelry sales for years to come.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.