This “Exceptionally Rare” Wedding Tiara Is the Most Valuable One in the British Royal Family’s Collection—And It’s Not Queen Elizabeth's

Whether it’s Princess Kate’s slim diamond tiara or Princess Eugenie’s colorful emerald-trimmed style, every royal watcher has a favorite royal wedding tiara. But when it comes to cost, the most expensive pieces in the Royal Family’s collection aren’t necessarily the ones you might expect.

Princess Kate’s Cartier Halo tiara is worth more than a million dollars less than the headpieces worn by Meghan Markle or Zara Tindall on their wedding days, and the Spencer Tiara—worn by Princess Diana for her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles—doesn’t even rank in the top five of the most expensive diadems.

Justin Daughters, managing director and antique jewelry expert at Berganza , tells Marie Claire that the process of evaluating tiaras is a complicated one, but at the end of the day, “the primary factors determining the gem's value are not limited to the diamonds and precious stones composing the tiara.”

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The Spencer Tiara, worn by Princess Diana at her wedding and throughout her lifetime, went on display in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Beyond these factors, several others must be considered during evaluation, including the gem itself, rarity, workmanship, and its connection to the royal occasion for which it was used,” the jewelry expert explains.

And while there are certain tiaras that will forever hold a fascination for the public, like Diana’s, the headpieces that are worth the most might surprise some fans. Below, Daughters ranks the five most valuable wedding tiaras in the Royal Family’s collection.

The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara

Princess Eugenie wears the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara on her 2018 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not expect Princess Eugenie to take the crown for the priciest wedding tiara, but the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik “is widely regarded as one of the most valuable modern royal wedding tiaras,” Daughters says.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and while her tiara bore some similarities to Meghan Markle's with its headband-like style, its stunning emeralds take the diadem's valuation through the roof.

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“Created by Boucheron in 1919 for society hostess Dame Margaret Greville, it is an extraordinary example of early 20th-century jewelry design,” Daughters says. Greville passed her extraordinary jewelry collection down to the Queen Mother, with the pieces becoming part of royal history.

“While the tiara features exceptional diamonds, its true rarity lies in its remarkable emeralds, including the spectacular 93.7-carat cabochon-cut Colombian emerald at its center,” Daughters says. He explains that its valuation is due to these remarkable stones, noting, “Natural emeralds of this size, color and quality are exceptionally rare, particularly when untreated or minimally treated.”

“The combination of exceptional gemstones, an iconic Art Deco silhouette and an extraordinary royal connection makes this a truly museum-quality jewel that would be almost impossible to recreate today.”

Estimated value: £10 million to £13 million ($13.4 million to $17.4 million)

Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara

Queen Elizabeth wears Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara on her 1947 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second most valuable tiara, unsurprisingly, is Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, the design worn by Queen Elizabeth for her November 20, 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

“Created by Garrard in 1919, it was made using diamonds from a necklace gifted to Queen Mary by Queen Victoria in 1893,” Daughters says.

Featuring 47 graduated diamond bars laid out in a "fringe" design, the delicate tiara actually snapped ahead of the then-Princess Elizabeth's wedding and had to be repaired just hours before the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth went on to lend the tiara to Princess Beatrice for her secret July 17, 2020 wedding, held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Prince Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge.

“Although it is entirely diamond-set, its importance comes from the exceptional quality of its antique diamonds, its craftsmanship and, above all, its remarkable provenance,” Daughters adds of the tiara.

Estimated value: £5 million to £9 million ($6.7 million to $12 million)

The Meander Tiara

Zara Tindall wears the Meander Tiara on her 2011 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming in at number three is the tiara Zara Tindall wore for her July 30, 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall, and Daughters says not to underestimate the simplicity of this style.

“The Meander Tiara is a beautiful example of understated elegance,” the jewelry expert says. “Featuring a classical Greek key, or ‘meander’ design alongside laurel wreath and honeysuckle motifs,” Daughters says that Zara’s tiara “has a refined architectural quality that feels both timeless and distinctive.”

The diadem has a touching royal history, as Zara's mother, Princess Anne, was given the tiara by Queen Elizabeth—who had received it from Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark. Anne has continued to wear the Meander Tiara to this day, making it an extra-special design for her daughter to wear on her wedding day.

“Unlike some of the larger royal tiaras, its appeal is not based solely on gemstone size,” Daughters says. “Its value lies in its exceptional provenance, elegant proportions and the rarity of its design.”

Estimated value: £2 million–£4 million ($2.6 to $5.3 million)

Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara

Meghan Markle wears Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara on her 2018 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Recollections may vary” when it comes to the royal arguments over Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara, but everyone can agree that the diamond bandeau she wore for her May 21, 2018 wedding to Prince Harry was a stunning choice.

Per Daughters, Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara dates back to 1932, and the platinum design “features a series of geometric sections set with diamonds and incorporates a detachable central brooch originally given to Queen Mary as a wedding gift in 1893.”

“What makes this piece particularly fascinating is its versatility,” he adds, explaining that since the center stone can be removed and worn as a brooch, “it allows the jewel to function both as a ceremonial tiara and as an independent piece of jewelry, showcasing the practical ingenuity often found in royal jewels.”

"Its significance comes from the combination of historic diamonds, Art Deco craftsmanship and its royal provenance,” Daughters says of Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau, adding that Meghan created “a new chapter in its long history.”

Estimated value: £2 million–£5 million ($2.6 to $6.7 million)

The Cartier Halo Tiara

Princess Kate wears the Cartier Halo Tiara on her 2011 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but certainly not least is the Cartier Halo Tiara, famously worn by Princess Kate on her April 29, 2011 wedding day to Prince William. Daughters notes that even though it “may be one of the more delicate royal wedding tiaras,” the Cartier Halo “has become one of the most recognizable” pieces of jewelry in the world.

The tiara was created by Cartier in 1936, featuring “739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette-cut diamonds arranged in elegant scrolling motifs,” per Daughters. It was originally purchased by King George VI for the Queen Mother back when they were still the Duke and Duchess of York, and it was part of the Queen Mother’s small collection of tiaras at the time.

The Cartier design was then passed down to Queen Elizabeth as an 18th birthday gift, but she was never seen wearing it in public. Princess Margaret, however, frequently wore the petite tiara, including to her sister’s coronation.

"Although it does not feature the colored gemstones that make the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik so exceptional, its value lies in Cartier’s craftsmanship, its historical importance and its extraordinary cultural significance,” Daughters says of the Cartier Halo. “Catherine’s wedding introduced the jewel to a global audience and transformed it into one of the defining royal jewels of the modern era.”

Estimated value: £1 million–£2.5 million ($1.3 million to $3.3 million)