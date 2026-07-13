Exclusive: Jeweler Logan Hollowell Reflects on "Full Circle" Moment of Dressing Meghan Markle After Obsessing Over Diana as a Child

Logan Hollowell’s exquisite gold and gemstone designs have been seen on everyone from Hollywood royalty to members of the Royal Family, and the jewelry designer, who idolized Princess Diana as a young girl, is opening up on the surreal feeling of seeing Meghan Markle wear her pieces.

Los Angeles-based Hollowell tells Marie Claire that “as an artist, we always want to feel that our beauty is being seen,” adding that it feels “validating and exciting” to have people like the Duchess of Sussex, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber wearing her brand.

The Duchess of Sussex has worn Logan Hollowell pieces nearly a dozen times over the years, and Hollowell says she’s seen an uptick in sales whenever Meghan wears one of her designs. “Meghan is such a style maven and it’s a huge compliment,” the jewelry designer says, describing the duchess as “someone that people look to for style.”

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Adding that “there are so many people who are obsessed with her style,” Hollowell says that shoppers “trust her as a guide.”

Meghan wears Logan Hollowell's Emerald Cut Emerald Cuban Choker in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollowell says she's "inspired by spirituality, metaphysics, and places that I visit around the world that are meaningful to me." (Image credit: Logan Hollowell)

When asked what about her jewelry resonates with Meghan, Hollowell says that the duchess prefers to choose pieces with a special meaning. “I think Meghan is very intentional about her style,” the jewelry designer says. “She’s a spiritual person, and the brand is very spiritual and metaphysical, with a lot of symbolism. The jewelry is like a talisman.”

With designs inspired by metaphysics, nature, the cosmos and sacred symbols, Hollowell’s brand focuses on jewelry that gives the wearer a reminder of their purpose and strength. One such design is the "Call on Your Angels" necklace, a gold pendant featuring a diamond angel eye that Meghan has engraved with her children's names.

“I think that’s something that’s important to her—she really wants to be intentional with the pieces she wears,” Hollowell continues of Meghan. “I think she and I see eye to eye on a lot of things in that regard.”

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Princess Diana also shared a strong interest in spirituality, and Hollowell says that she idolized the late royal when she was growing up. “One thing that’s really full circle for me is that I grew up in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and every school report I ever did was about Princess Diana,” she shares.

“I was obsessed with her. I would read about her, cry over her passing, and just felt like I knew her spirit somehow, so having this experience with Meghan Markle now feels incredibly full circle,” Hollowell says.

Meghan wears the Logan Hollowell Call on Your Angels necklace at the Highbrow Hippie launch party in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla have both worn jewelry featuring initials, birthstones or the names of their children and grandchildren, and reflecting on members of the Royal Family wearing more personalized pieces, Hollowell says it’s an inspiring trend.

“I think women are becoming more and more free in their style, especially women like them,” she says. “They feel like they can choose for themselves. I think Meghan definitely broke out of that idea that she needed to be a particular way just because of the family. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

Hollowell says if she had to choose three pieces to create a capsule collection for a member of the Royal Family, she’d select the necklace and the ring from her aptly-named Queen Collection with emeralds, “because Colombian emeralds are among the finest in the world.”

“Then I’d choose the Fortuna Diamond Tennis Necklace , because it’s a modern twist on something iconic,” Hollowell says. The sparkling necklace, worn on numerous occasions by Meghan, holds a special meaning.

Meghan wears the Fortuna diamond tennis necklace in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The different stone shapes represent different aspects of yourself,” Hollowell shares. “As a member of the royal family, you have to balance so much because you’re constantly being scrutinized by the public. The necklace represents emotion, logic, intuition, love, creativity, and fertility.”

Hollowell, who says she wears the pieces from her Queen collection the most, along with her hand chain and half stud, half huggie “stuggie” earrings, recently opened the doors to her brand’s Beverly Hills flagship store. “There are all these hidden details—shells embedded in the floor that transition into carpet like a shoreline, and constellations in the ceiling. It’s a really beautiful experience,” she says.

When it comes to dream collaborations, Hollowell points to Oura and its smart rings. Her brand carries its own diamond-studded gold cases to wear over the health tech devices, and she says, “It would be amazing to do an official collaboration with them because so many customers said they finally bought an Oura Ring because of our case.”

“As far as people I’d love to dress, Hailey Bieber,” Hollowell says. “She’s so relevant, I love what she’s done with Rhode, and she has incredible style.”