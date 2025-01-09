Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Issue Statement on California's Devastating Wildfires
The Sussexes addressed the disaster, which is "affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are residents of Montecito in California, and the couple have issued a statement regarding the devastating wildfires sweeping through the region.
"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more—affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," the statement said on the couple's official website.
"A state of emergency has been issued," the statement explained, before listing a range of resources for those in need of support. The Sussexes also encouraged anyone who feels "compelled to help" to reach out to those in need. "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," they wrote. "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."
Meghan and Harry suggested that readers could give back, if they are in a position to do so. "Some families and people have been left with nothing," they wrote. "Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."
The Sussexes also referenced several of the organizations and charities that have been working hard to aid anyone affected by the disaster. "Organizations such as José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which has been a longtime partner of The Archewell Foundation, are serving meals to both first responders and victims of the fire," they explained.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex noted, "CAL FIRE and LA Fire Department Foundation and others are working closely to support firefighters who risk their lives, bravely showing up in these high-risk environments to help save homes, families, and communities in need."
The statement also signposted people to the Animal Wellness Foundation, which "is continuing to house and care for animals evacuated by the fires while Compton Cowboys is providing emergency transportation services for horses."
The royals flagged Airbnb and 211LA as resources working hard to house anyone who had lost their home in the wildfires. And for individuals with babies and young children, the Sussexes pointed to Baby2baby, which "is providing essential supplies including diapers, clothing, hygiene products, and emergency kits to families in need."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
