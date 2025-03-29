Meghan Markle and Her Makeup Artist Confirmed All Her Royal Wedding Beauty Products
And yes, you can shop them all here.
No one was surprised when Meghan Markle looked flawless at her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry. While fans of royal bridal beauty could emulate the classic elegance of the look, the exact products that were used to create it were a mystery—emphasis on were.
Earlier this month, Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, confirmed the products he used to create the iconic look during an episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast. Meghan went on to confirm Martin's reveals by reposting a clip of the interview on her Instagram Story and including a link to shop her wedding makeup (a move that came, as Page Six noted, just days after the mother of two launched a ShopMy page with hand-picked items from her personal wardrobe).
Here's every thing Martin used to create Meghan's wedding day look.
Starting with skincare, Martin said, “It was basically a lot of Tatcha." The exact products, according to Meghan's “The Wedding Edit” page, were the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.
For Meghan's lips, Martin layered a pale pink Dior Addict Lip Glow over MAC Cool Spice Lip Liner.
“I’m a diehard MAC lip liner devotee,” he explained on Breaking Beauty.
When it comes to foundation, concealer, and all other things complexion-related, Martin didn't actually divulge specifics during his interview—but Meghan did when she published her Wedding Edit page, confirming she wore: Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, Backstage Concealer, Backstage Rosy Glow Blush and Backstage Glow Face Palette shades.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
For her eyes, Martin said he used the Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette and Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara.
So, there you have it—everything you need for a literally royally good beauty look.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Prince George Had a Six-Word Message for Prince William to Pass Along to a TV Star During a Recent Royal Engagement
The 11-year-old called the star of a popular U.K. series out.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Chase Sui Wonders Channels ‘90s Nostalgia at 'The Studio' Premiere
At 'The Studio' premiere, she channeled Gwyneth Paltrow’s '90s-era style with an archival Prada print once worn by the star.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Let Krysta Rodriguez Be Your Star
As the Broadway adaptation of the cult TV show 'Smash' opens, the only returning cast member delves into the new show.
By Leigh Scheps Published
-
Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up About Their "Rift" Over Pie
Expect a Goop x As Ever collab in three… two..
By Lia Beck Published
-
Meghan Markle Confirms Skinny Jeans Are Back by Finally Revealing Her Favorite Frame Denim
It's never been easier to dress like a duchess.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
New Prince Archie Photo Proves He Takes After Dad Prince Harry in Two Very Important Ways
Father and son have much more in common than their vibrant red hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Video Filmed by Prince Harry on Instagram
And she used her nickname for him in the shoutout she wrote in the video's caption.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meghan Markle Sent a Handwritten Note to a Podcaster Who Said She Was "Scared" for the Royal Before Her Netflix Show Premiered
Mailing a handwritten note to reply to an Instagram comment might be the most Meghan Markle thing of all time.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Meghan Markle's Goop-style Reinvention Despite Not Knowing Her Personally
Book her for season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' right now.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Did Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Just Make an Adorable Waffle Version of Queen Elizabeth's Face?
The Duchess of Sussex shared a fun St. Patrick's Day video that had fans making queenly connections.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Shares the "Uncomfortable" Experience She Had After Moving to Montecito
"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot."
By Amy Mackelden Published