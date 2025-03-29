Meghan Markle and Her Makeup Artist Confirmed All Her Royal Wedding Beauty Products

And yes, you can shop them all here.

Meghan Markle arrives at the High Altar for their wedding ceremony in St George&#039;s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
No one was surprised when Meghan Markle looked flawless at her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry. While fans of royal bridal beauty could emulate the classic elegance of the look, the exact products that were used to create it were a mystery—emphasis on were.

Earlier this month, Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, confirmed the products he used to create the iconic look during an episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast. Meghan went on to confirm Martin's reveals by reposting a clip of the interview on her Instagram Story and including a link to shop her wedding makeup (a move that came, as Page Six noted, just days after the mother of two launched a ShopMy page with hand-picked items from her personal wardrobe).

Here's every thing Martin used to create Meghan's wedding day look.

Starting with skincare, Martin said, “It was basically a lot of Tatcha." The exact products, according to Meghan's “The Wedding Edit” page, were the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream - Limited Edition Rich Line-Plumping Moisturizer
TATCHA
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream - Limited Edition Rich Line-Plumping Moisturizer

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist | 2-In-1 Hydrator & Finishing Spray With Hyaluronic Acid for a Dewy Glow | 1.35 Oz
TATCHA
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist | 2-In-1 Hydrator & Finishing Spray With Hyaluronic Acid for a Dewy Glow | 1.35 Oz

For Meghan's lips, Martin layered a pale pink Dior Addict Lip Glow over MAC Cool Spice Lip Liner.

“I’m a diehard MAC lip liner devotee,” he explained on Breaking Beauty.

Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm
DIOR
Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm

Lip Liner Pencil

MAC Cosmetics
Lip Liner Pencil

When it comes to foundation, concealer, and all other things complexion-related, Martin didn't actually divulge specifics during his interview—but Meghan did when she published her Wedding Edit page, confirming she wore: Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, Backstage Concealer, Backstage Rosy Glow Blush and Backstage Glow Face Palette shades.

Backstage Face & Body Foundation
DIOR
Backstage Face & Body Foundation

Backstage Concealer
DIOR
Backstage Concealer

Backstage Rosy Glow Blush
DIOR
Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Backstage Glow Face Palette
DIOR
Backstage Glow Face Palette

For her eyes, Martin said he used the Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette and Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara.

Backstage Eyeshadow Palette
DIOR
Backstage Eyeshadow Palette

Diorshow Pump N Volume Mascara
DIOR
Diorshow Pump N Volume Mascara

So, there you have it—everything you need for a literally royally good beauty look.

