No one was surprised when Meghan Markle looked flawless at her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry. While fans of royal bridal beauty could emulate the classic elegance of the look, the exact products that were used to create it were a mystery—emphasis on were.

Earlier this month, Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, confirmed the products he used to create the iconic look during an episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast. Meghan went on to confirm Martin's reveals by reposting a clip of the interview on her Instagram Story and including a link to shop her wedding makeup (a move that came, as Page Six noted, just days after the mother of two launched a ShopMy page with hand-picked items from her personal wardrobe).

Here's every thing Martin used to create Meghan's wedding day look.

Starting with skincare, Martin said, “It was basically a lot of Tatcha." The exact products, according to Meghan's “The Wedding Edit” page, were the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

For Meghan's lips, Martin layered a pale pink Dior Addict Lip Glow over MAC Cool Spice Lip Liner.

“I’m a diehard MAC lip liner devotee,” he explained on Breaking Beauty.

When it comes to foundation, concealer, and all other things complexion-related, Martin didn't actually divulge specifics during his interview—but Meghan did when she published her Wedding Edit page, confirming she wore: Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, Backstage Concealer, Backstage Rosy Glow Blush and Backstage Glow Face Palette shades.

For her eyes, Martin said he used the Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette and Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara.

So, there you have it—everything you need for a literally royally good beauty look.