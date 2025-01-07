Meghan Markle's Actual Kitchen Isn't Featured in Her Netflix Show—Here's What We Know About Her Real Home

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, is set to be released on Netflix on January 15. The series appears to show the Duchess of Sussex cooking and socializing with friends in her own home. However, Meghan's new show wasn't filmed at the Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Meghan filmed her series on "an idyllic $8 million estate nestled within a gated community," boasting "acres of avocado trees and lemon groves." Duchess Meghan is shown cooking in the rental home's delectable kitchen, which includes Caesarstone countertops "and a 48-inch Thermador range cooker," the publication reported.

As the trailer demonstrates, the beautiful home shown in Netflix's With Love, Meghan trailer is the perfect setting for a lifestyle and cookery show. However, some fans are bound to be upset that the Duchess of Sussex didn't use her own kitchen to film the series.

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series was filmed in a rental property. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meghan and Harry have given fans a few glimpses of their Montecito home, including the coop of chickens they keep in the garden. Other rooms in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's California home may provide some clues regarding their real kitchen's decor.

Video calls with the charity Smart Works, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, and Trailwalker U.K. revealed a stone fireplace, green leafy plants, and chic black window frames. The couple appear to favor muted colors, with Meghan's America's Got Talent cameo revealing an oatmeal-colored couch, black and white striped pillows, and a delicate trio of bird's nest portraits.

QCT In Conversation with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Digital for Good - YouTube Watch On

The Duchess of Sussex's 40th birthday video revealed a wider view of the couple's office. Meghan was shown sitting on a cream upholstered chair at a rustic table, which sat on top of a woven rug. The neutral and nude color scheme wouldn't have been out of place in Kim Kardashian's home.

Hello! magazine previously shared photographs of the kitchen inside Meghan and Harry's home, taken prior to the royals purchasing the property. While it's unclear how much the Sussexes may have altered the room since buying the home, photographs showed another stone fireplace, along with rustic wood flooring, and a large kitchen island. The publication also claimed that some footage in Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary showed Prince Archie baking in the very same kitchen. Notably, the Sussexes appeared to have replaced the dark kitchen cabinets with cream doors instead.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, With Love, Meghan won't give viewers any insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's real home decor. However, fans are sure to learn some delicious recipes and hosting ideas from the Duchess herself.