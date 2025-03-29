Prince Harry Was Allegedly Crushed When Prince William Received "Special Treatment" as a Child, Says Royal Butler
"Poor Harry's face across the table," Princess Diana's former butler recalled.
Prince Harry and Prince William were reportedly fairly close as children. However, a former member of staff for the Royal Family has suggested Harry envied some of the "special treatment" his brother seemed to be getting as the future heir.
While appearing on the Channel 5 documentary The Palace: What the Royal Servants Saw, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, discussed some alleged favoritism that occurred when the princes were young. "I heard one of the nannies say to William, 'I'm going to give you three sausages, William,'" Burrell claimed (via the Express). "'You need to grow big and strong, because you're going to be king one day.'"
According to Burrell, Prince Harry's reaction to the perceived "special treatment" was devastating. "Poor Harry's face across the table," Burrell recalled. "I looked at him [and knew he was thinking], 'Why did you get three sausages and I got two?'"
This isn't the first time Burrell has spoken about the royal brothers. In 2024, the former butler spoke to The Sun about the alleged royal rift between Harry and William. "There's no love lost between Diana and Charles, but what was important to Diana is that both boys should have been influenced by both parents, and she would have wanted them to respect their father," he claimed. "She would have made Harry apologize to Charles, and Diana would have been the broker of that—she was always the peacemaker."
Burrell has also seemingly criticized Harry on multiple occasions since the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family. In 2023, the former royal staffer shared his unhappiness with some of the contents of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. As he told Marie Claire, "I was really upset, really upset [by] the fact that he referred to me as 'the butler.'" Burrell continued, "Well, mummy's butler was called Paul, Harry, and you knew me, all your life you've known me as Paul."
Expanding on his dismay, Burrell said, "He had never known me as 'the butler,' so why suddenly has there been a shift only recently, a shift to being called the butler? Suddenly I'm sort of being dismissed."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles's Hospitalization
"It looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Styles a $7,500 Outfit With $100 Sneakers
The actress paired Prada and Celine with her $100 footwear.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Her Makeup Artist Confirmed All Her Royal Wedding Beauty Products
And yes, you can shop them all here.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles's Hospitalization as Palace Didn't Want to "Cause Unnecessary Alarm"
"It looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George Had a Six-Word Message for Prince William to Pass Along to a TV Star During a Recent Royal Engagement
The 11-year-old called the star of a popular U.K. series out.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Prince Harry Is So "Torn Apart" Over Resigning From His Charity
The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in honor of his mother in 2006.
By Lia Beck Published
-
New Prince Archie Photo Proves He Takes After Dad Prince Harry in Two Very Important Ways
Father and son have much more in common than their vibrant red hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Video Filmed by Prince Harry on Instagram
And she used her nickname for him in the shoutout she wrote in the video's caption.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
The "Impactful" Change Prince William Has Made to Royal Protocol as He "Splits" From King Charles
"It's a model you're likely to see more of," a royal source explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince William Decided to Eliminate Queen Elizabeth's "No Selfies" Rule Completely
The Prince of Wales has shattered royal protocol when it comes to taking pictures with fans.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest
Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published