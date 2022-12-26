Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie Reportedly Share an “Unbreakable Bond”

Tensions may still be running high after the release of Netflix’s six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan (and may continue to do so after the January 10 drop of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare), but one relationship that seems to be going strong? The one between Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie, the cousin reportedly closest to Harry who also has her own special relationship with Meghan, as well.

Eugenie, daughter of the embattled Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is said to share an “unbreakable bond” with Meghan, reports Us Weekly , which reports that “while it’s unclear where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stand with most members of the royal family, their relationship with Princess Eugenie is as strong as it can be.”

“Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond,” a source reveals to the outlet. “They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.” (Harry and Meghan are parents to Archie, born in 2019, and Lilibet, born in 2021; Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are parents to August, born just four months before Lilibet.)

The outlet reports that Meghan and Eugenie “bonded while they were pregnant around the same time in 2021” and had grown closer over their shared experience of motherhood. “They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the two women have “stayed friends and remain friends.”

Eugenie, albeit briefly, even made an appearance in Harry & Meghan, appearing in episode six. The two couples—Harry and Meghan and Jack and Eugenie—all attended a Halloween party in Toronto in 2016, which was one of Harry and Meghan’s last nights of anonymity as a couple before their relationship was revealed to the world. Eugenie also famously attended the Super Bowl alongside Harry after Harry and Meghan moved stateside in 2020.

And, while the couple’s relationship with Eugenie seems to remain strong, Us Weekly reports that the pair’s docuseries was a “thorn in the flesh” for Harry’s older brother, Prince William, who is “disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light,” a source tells the outlet. “William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”