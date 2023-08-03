Meghan Markle Feels Princess Kate "Got Away With" Treating the Sussexes Badly, Source Claims

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

So, sadly, we know that Meghan Markle and Princess Kate weren't exactly besties while the Duchess of Sussex was still an active member of the Royal Family.

In particular, the incident itself and subsequent confusion over who cried about the bridesmaid dresses ahead of the Sussexes' wedding illustrated that the two women at the very least found it difficult to relate to each other. (BTW, it does seem like it was Meghan who cried, at least based on the Sussexes' testimonies in their Oprah interview and in Spare).

According to one source, Meghan feels she was wronged by Kate and William, and that her sister and brother-in-law have never been recognized by the public as having hurt her.

"Meghan feels they've never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologized and have seemingly got away with it," the source told Closer (via the Mirror).

The source added that Meghan thought the release of the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan back in December would rally royal fans to their cause and make more people sympathize with them, but that that didn't end up being the case.

"That hasn't happened," they said. "This isn't how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge to her."

Meanwhile, we also know that Princes William and Harry are not currently speaking, so it's all a bit of a mess, really. Hope they all sort it out soon!