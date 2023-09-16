Meghan Markle Had the Sweetest Moment with a Member of Team Germany at the Invictus Games This Week

There have been 100 stories of empowerment and encouragement emerging from this year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, but here’s one that touched this writer’s heart: German volleyball player Tino Wesser broke his leg after slipping on a wet court, rendering him unable to compete in the remainder of the Games.

Per Hello, Meghan Markle—who has been at the Games alongside husband Prince Harry since Tuesday evening—“displayed her kindness” when she comforted Wesser; following the match, Meghan “was seen rushing through the Merkur Spiel Arena to personally offer words of comfort to the former soldier,” the outlet reports.

“Meghan was told about Tino’s accident and how upset he was that he could no longer compete,” a member of Team Germany said. “She asked to come and speak with him after being told how upset he was at the accident. It was a lovely gesture, and we are very grateful.”

Meghan also bonded with Team Nigeria this week, who gave her the nickname “Amira Ngozi Lolo.” Per Hello, “Amira is a warrior princess from a legend, Ngozi means ‘blessed,’ and Lolo is ‘royal wife,’” the outlet reports.

Meghan arrived in Dusseldorf Tuesday evening and gave a rare joint speech alongside Harry; on Wednesday and Thursday, Meghan watched competition at the Games before taking Harry and about a dozen others out to dinner in Dusseldorf celebrating Harry’s birthday the next day. On Friday, Harry’s actual birthday, he was serenaded by the crowd during competition with Meghan at his side. The Games close today after one week of competition. While in Dusseldorf, Meghan is said to be doing her own hair and makeup and wearing only “vintage” outfits or rewears.

