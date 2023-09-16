Meghan Markle Had the Sweetest Moment with a Member of Team Germany at the Invictus Games This Week

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There have been 100 stories of empowerment and encouragement emerging from this year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, but here’s one that touched this writer’s heart: German volleyball player Tino Wesser broke his leg after slipping on a wet court, rendering him unable to compete in the remainder of the Games.
Per Hello, Meghan Markle—who has been at the Games alongside husband Prince Harry since Tuesday evening—“displayed her kindness” when she comforted Wesser; following the match, Meghan “was seen rushing through the Merkur Spiel Arena to personally offer words of comfort to the former soldier,” the outlet reports.
“Meghan was told about Tino’s accident and how upset he was that he could no longer compete,” a member of Team Germany said. “She asked to come and speak with him after being told how upset he was at the accident. It was a lovely gesture, and we are very grateful.”
Meghan also bonded with Team Nigeria this week, who gave her the nickname “Amira Ngozi Lolo.” Per Hello, “Amira is a warrior princess from a legend, Ngozi means ‘blessed,’ and Lolo is ‘royal wife,’” the outlet reports.
Meghan arrived in Dusseldorf Tuesday evening and gave a rare joint speech alongside Harry; on Wednesday and Thursday, Meghan watched competition at the Games before taking Harry and about a dozen others out to dinner in Dusseldorf celebrating Harry’s birthday the next day. On Friday, Harry’s actual birthday, he was serenaded by the crowd during competition with Meghan at his side. The Games close today after one week of competition. While in Dusseldorf, Meghan is said to be doing her own hair and makeup and wearing only “vintage” outfits or rewears.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Meghan Markle’s Show of Support at the Invictus Games Has Increased Prince Harry’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says
Behold—our favorite loved up photos of the couple from the Games this week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Inside Prince Harry’s 39th Birthday Celebrations in Germany: Beer, Big Tips, and A Couple of Birthday Cakes
The Duke of Sussex was shown plenty of love as he entered the last year of his thirties.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Who Is 'Love at First Sight's' Leading Man?
You may recognize him from his previous roles in blockbuster films.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Meghan Markle’s Show of Support at the Invictus Games Has Increased Prince Harry’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says
Behold—our favorite loved up photos of the couple from the Games this week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Inside Prince Harry’s 39th Birthday Celebrations in Germany: Beer, Big Tips, and A Couple of Birthday Cakes
The Duke of Sussex was shown plenty of love as he entered the last year of his thirties.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Was "Naive" for Thinking the Royals Were "Formal and Standoffish," Says Expert
Earning trust can take a while, says Jennie Bond.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Radiated “Excitement and Energy” Last Night Onstage with Prince Harry
The couple gave a rare joint speech at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Clamor for the J.Crew Sweater Meghan Markle Wore Today Temporarily Crashed the Brand’s Site
You can shop today’s look—as well as last night’s look—right here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Arrived “A Little Late to the Party” to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf
She and Harry both took the stage tonight and gave a rare joint speech.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Officially Arrived in Germany for the Invictus Games There
She arrived at 4:40 p.m. local time and was whisked off to her hotel before her busy week in Dusseldorf begins.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Was Photographed Ordering Drive-Thru In-N-Out While Prince Harry Is at the Invictus Games in Germany
We don't know when she'll be joining him.
By Iris Goldsztajn