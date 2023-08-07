Meghan Markle’s Black and White Striped Tube Dress is Still Available

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Just in case you missed it, it was Meghan Markle’s birthday last Friday—she’s 42!—and she stepped out for dinner with husband Prince Harry wearing a black and white striped tube dress from Posse that, remarkably, isn’t sold out! (Usually when a celebrity or a royal wears a look, it’s all but instantly gone.) You can get your hands on the look by clicking on the link below—Page Six reports that not only did Meghan sport the look, but it’s also been seen on Arielle Charnas as of late, in addition to several other influencers and models. And, while the look isn’t sold out, it’s on pre-order, with the item expected to arrive in early October, the brand’s website says. (If you can't wait, we've got a couple of other options to shop, too.)
Meghan styled her look with a Cult Gaia Nia Clutch and Emme Parsons Cecilia Sandals, both of which you can also shop here.
For their night out, Harry and Meghan chose Montecito’s trendy Italian hotspot Tre Lune, which The Daily Mail reports that Kourtney Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres also enjoy. (Coincidentally, Travis Barker, Kardashian’s husband, was spotted at the eatery before Harry and Meghan arrived.)
Per People, “From what I gathered, they enjoyed their food and had a nice time,” a source said. Trouble in paradise rumors, be gone! The spotting out in public was a rare one, as a store owner speaking to the outlet says the couple “don’t go out much” but concedes they probably “have friends out of the public eye” in the “quiet and small town” of Montecito.
“They’re not into a big scene,” a friend tells People. “They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing.”
In addition to Tre Lune, the Sussexes also regularly get pizza takeout from nearby Bettina (which DeGeneres is also said to be a fan of), and, despite their apparent love of Italian food, a friend tells People that Harry is a “beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
