Omid Scobie Just Teased His Upcoming Royal Book, And It Sounds JUICY

Omid Scobie, bestselling author of Finding Freedom and highly regarded royal columnist, has a new book coming out on Nov. 21—and it sounds like it's going to be a doozy.

Scobie, who sometimes acts as a spokesperson of sorts for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is publishing Endgame as "an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the Royal Family," he writes in a new essay for i News.

In this essay, Scobie goes into detail into what he sees as a reward and punishment system in place within the circle of royal reporters, and what he considers the need for some journalists to avoid publishing certain stories in order to remain in "favor" with senior royals.

Explaining how Finding Freedom led to him falling very much out of favor with the Royal Family, the author writes, "Sources told me that Prince William was so incensed by my revelations that his Kensington Palace team had given negative information to favored journalists about his brother that he wanted me barred from his engagements.

"But in order to tell a full story, it has to be written without fear of favor—regardless of the consequences."

Apparently, the book will give us new insights into "some of the most defining and controversial royal moments in recent years," with—it seems—a particular focus on King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate.

On Twitter, Scobie also revealed the titles of the first nine chapters in the book, out of 16 total. These have intriguing titles such as "Shaking Ground: The Queen Is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble," and, "Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne."

Just been told that #ENDGAME is officially at the printers! A little sneak peek for you all😄I also hear Barnes & Noble rewards members get 25% off pre-orders until Sept 8 — and premium members get an extra 10% discount on top!

Endgame is currently available for pre-orders from all major book retailers.