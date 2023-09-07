Omid Scobie Just Teased His Upcoming Royal Book, And It Sounds JUICY

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Omid Scobie, bestselling author of Finding Freedom and highly regarded royal columnist, has a new book coming out on Nov. 21—and it sounds like it's going to be a doozy.
Scobie, who sometimes acts as a spokesperson of sorts for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is publishing Endgame as "an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the Royal Family," he writes in a new essay for i News.
In this essay, Scobie goes into detail into what he sees as a reward and punishment system in place within the circle of royal reporters, and what he considers the need for some journalists to avoid publishing certain stories in order to remain in "favor" with senior royals.
Explaining how Finding Freedom led to him falling very much out of favor with the Royal Family, the author writes, "Sources told me that Prince William was so incensed by my revelations that his Kensington Palace team had given negative information to favored journalists about his brother that he wanted me barred from his engagements.
"But in order to tell a full story, it has to be written without fear of favor—regardless of the consequences."
Apparently, the book will give us new insights into "some of the most defining and controversial royal moments in recent years," with—it seems—a particular focus on King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate.
On Twitter, Scobie also revealed the titles of the first nine chapters in the book, out of 16 total. These have intriguing titles such as "Shaking Ground: The Queen Is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble," and, "Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne."
Just been told that #ENDGAME is officially at the printers! A little sneak peek for you all😄I also hear Barnes & Noble rewards members get 25% off pre-orders until Sept 8 — and premium members get an extra 10% discount on top!Check it out via @BNBuzz: https://t.co/9HPjohnWyl pic.twitter.com/ah2iew2AjkSeptember 6, 2023
Endgame is currently available for pre-orders from all major book retailers.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle's Name Has Been Mysteriously Removed From the Invictus Games Schedule
She's still attending, though!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Alwyn Just Shared a Glimpse Into His Life Post-Taylor Swift
Looks like he's having a nice time!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Jonas Allegedly Saw "Ring Cam" Footage of Sophie Turner That Precipitated Their Divorce
No idea what was on it, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
7 Words the Royal Family Simply Won’t Say
Some will probably shock you.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Are Reportedly NOT Speaking Right Now, In Case You Were Wondering
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Going Back to Acting Would Be a "Step Down," Royal Author Claims
There have been rumors this might be her next move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Casually House Hunting" in Malibu, According to a Source
How does it feel to be living my dream?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Was Princess Kate's "Mini-Me" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says
They seem like great friends these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
While Prince William and Princess Kate Try to Treat Their 3 Kids Equally, Royal Life Means Prince George Sometimes Has to Come First: Expert
Being—and raising—a future King is a lot to handle.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen "Would Have Appreciated" the Modern, Loving Way the Wales Children Are Raised, Royal Expert Says
They are kept so safe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Shown "No Evidence" of an Impending Split, Royal Expert Says
But they are making changes.
By Iris Goldsztajn