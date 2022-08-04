Sussex Biographer Behind Finding Freedom to Release Second Book That Will “Have the World Talking”

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Omid Scobie, the author of 2020’s Sussex biography Finding Freedom, is releasing his second book in 2023, his publisher HarperCollins announced.

Scobie, who coauthored Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, says his latest book will “have the world talking.”

In a statement about the forthcoming book, it was revealed “the nonfiction title will focus on a new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access, and exclusive revelations that will once again have the world talking when released.”

Though it doesn’t mention what part of the royal story it will focus on, Finding Freedom was, The Independent reports, “based on a series of interviews with unnamed sources who claimed to be closely affiliated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family.”

After its initial release in August 2020, the book was rereleased in 2021 with a new epilogue. The revised version included details about how Prince William allegedly responded to Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey—according to sources, William “was understood to be ‘furious’ that private family matters were being discussed in the public domain”—and the book also claimed that taking part in the Oprah interview felt “cathartic” for Meghan.

“All the things she had kept to herself or been too afraid to say [as a working member of the royal family] she felt safe to finally share,” a friend of Meghan’s allegedly told Scobie. “It was liberating.”

The epilogue also touched on Harry’s return to the U.K. in April 2021 for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Sussexes’ legal team previously denied working with Scobie and Durand on Finding Freedom, saying they did “not collaborate with [Scobie and Durand] on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book.”

Any guesses as to what this second book will cover?