King Charles Displays "A Unique Form of Watchful Attention" Over One Royal Relative, According to a Body Language Expert

The King's "fondness" is apparently evident.

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Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton join King Charles on Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.
(Image credit: Phil Harris / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

As Britain's monarch, King Charles has a plethora of responsibilities. And as father to two sons, The King needs to manage a multitude of different relationships within the family. According to a body language expert, Charles seemingly displays a "unique form of watchful attention" when it comes to one Royal Family member.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed archive footage of King Charles at a polo match with Prince Harry and Prince William, which took place in Anglesey, Wales, in June 2003.

"Charles's physical awkwardness might be legendary but in clips like this one he appears to be giving Harry a unique form of watchful attention that is littered with subtle but powerful displays of fondness," James told the Daily Mail.

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The expert continued, "We have Charles creating a preferential form of proximity with his youngest son, both when he sits with one boy on either side and then very emphatically when another player joins them and Charles sits next to Harry, mirroring him and chatting quietly."

Prince Harry and King Charles wear red and purple polo shirts while interacting at a polo match

Prince Harry and King Charles interacting at a polo match on July 16, 2005 in Tetbury, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Crady)

According to James, "It is clearly Harry who gets Charles's prime and then exclusive attention in this video while William appears to have to work to dominate the spotlight or break into and take over the conversation."

The body language expert also suggested that Charles could be seen engaging very differently with his two sons.

"Charles gives two different types of attention to his sons here: with Harry he appears gentle, caring, and watchful but William is treated more like a fellow adult and equal," James noted.

Prince Harry and King Charles wear red and purple polo shirts while interacting at a polo match in July 2004 at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

Prince Harry and King Charles interacting at a polo match in July 2004 at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Of course, many parents interact with their individual children in different ways, making King Charles's behavior seem perfectly normal.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.