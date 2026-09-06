King Charles Displays "A Unique Form of Watchful Attention" Over One Royal Relative, According to a Body Language Expert

"Charles's physical awkwardness might be legendary but in clips like this one he appears to be giving Harry a unique form of watchful attention that is littered with subtle but powerful displays of fondness," James told the Daily Mail.
The expert continued, "We have Charles creating a preferential form of proximity with his youngest son, both when he sits with one boy on either side and then very emphatically when another player joins them and Charles sits next to Harry, mirroring him and chatting quietly."
According to James, "It is clearly Harry who gets Charles's prime and then exclusive attention in this video while William appears to have to work to dominate the spotlight or break into and take over the conversation."
The body language expert also suggested that Charles could be seen engaging very differently with his two sons.
"Charles gives two different types of attention to his sons here: with Harry he appears gentle, caring, and watchful but William is treated more like a fellow adult and equal," James noted.
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Of course, many parents interact with their individual children in different ways, making King Charles's behavior seem perfectly normal.